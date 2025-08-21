ISRL Season 2: Indian Supercross Racing League Introduces Rider Retention for the First Time

Overview
- ISRL introduces Rider Retention for the first time in Indian motorsport history.
- Franchise teams can retain up to two riders, adding strategy before the Season 2 Auction.
- Over 155 riders from 23 countries registered for the auction.
- Teams make bold, contrasting decisions, balancing continuity and fresh talent.
Introduction
The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is set to shake things up as it heads into the Season 2 auction with the introduction of the Rider Retention Mechanism. For the first time in Indian motorsport, teams can retain riders from their previous squads, bringing ISRL in line with global leagues where such practices are standard. This move not only adds strategy to team-building but also ensures a balance of continuity and fresh talent. With a record 155 riders from 23 countries registered, fans can look forward to a thrilling mix of returning champions and new challengers on the grid.
What Rider Retention Means
Under the new rule, each franchise can retain a maximum of two riders — but with a crucial restriction: only one per category. This ensures competitive balance while giving teams a chance to preserve their core strengths. It also forces difficult decisions, as teams must decide whether to stick with proven performers or gamble on new talent.
Team Retention Choices
BB Racing
- Retained: Jordy Tixier – All Stars category winner and one of Season 1’s most dominant riders.
- Plan: Build a refreshed squad around him to push for the championship.
- Owner’s view: Tixier’s pace, skill, and determination make him the perfect anchor.
Mohite Racing
- Retained: None.
- Plan: A complete rebuild, relying entirely on fresh auction picks.
- Owner’s view: Starting with a clean slate provides clarity and focus for the future.
Reise Motorsports
- Retained: Thomas Remett – finished 3rd in 450cc last season.
- Plan: Make Remett the team’s backbone while bringing in new talent to aim for the title.
- Owner’s view: Remett’s popularity and consistency make him a natural choice.
BigRock Motorsports (Defending Champions)
- Retained: Thanarath Penjan – 250cc India-Asia champion.
- Released: Matt Moss & Reid Taylor, both key to last year’s success.
- Plan: Retain strong local talent while rebuilding internationally.
- Owner’s view: Time to refresh the squad while showing gratitude to departing champions.
Gujarat Trailblazers
- Retained: Enzo Polias – 250cc International rider.
- Also eyeing: Brian Giles, junior category star, known for electrifying performances.
- Plan: Mix of stability and flair for Season 2.
- Owner’s view: Enzo brings balance, Giles adds energy — together they form a winning formula.
Why This Matters
The rider retention mechanism does more than just simplify team-building. It brings:
- Continuity – Fans can continue cheering for familiar faces.
- Strategy – Teams must be tactical, weighing short-term gains against long-term goals.
- Global Standards – Puts ISRL in line with major global leagues like IPL and NBA.
- Excitement – Auctions will now see more drama, with fewer big names free but still a massive international pool up for grabs.
Summary Table
|Team
|Retained Rider(s)
|Strategy/Approach
|BB Racing
|Jordy Tixier (All Stars)
|Build around a proven winner
|Mohite Racing
|None
|Full rebuild from auction
|Reise Motorsports
|Thomas Remett (450cc)
|Anchor the squad with fan-favorite
|BigRock Motorsports
|Thanarath Penjan (250cc)
|Retain local champ, refresh international lineup
|Gujarat Trailblazers
|Enzo Polias (250cc Int.), eyeing Brian Giles (Junior)
|Balance of stability + flair
Conclusion
The introduction of Rider Retention marks a watershed moment in Indian motorsport. By giving franchises the power to keep key riders while still forcing tough choices, ISRL has elevated its competitive structure to international standards.
As the Season 2 auction approaches, fans can expect not just fierce bidding wars but also a perfect mix of familiar champions and fresh challengers. For Indian motorsport, this is more than just a rule change — it’s a statement of intent that the ISRL is here to compete with the best in the world.