Tricolor Motorsports Joins ISRL: A Global Push for India’s Supercross Dream

At a Glance: 4 Key Takeaways
- Global Expansion – US-backed Tricolor Motorsports becomes ISRL’s latest franchise for Season 2.
- Strong Leadership – Spearheaded by Pradeep Lala, with a long-term plan to grow motorsports in India.
- Bigger Vision – ISRL now blends sport, entertainment, and lifestyle, making it a youth-driven movement.
- Season 2 Excitement – Major races lined up in October and December 2025 across Indian cities.
Introduction
Motorsports in India has often been seen as a niche — loved by enthusiasts but far from the mainstream. The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is rewriting that script. By mixing high-octane racing with entertainment and lifestyle appeal, it has quickly caught the attention of India’s young audience.
And now, with the arrival of Tricolor Motorsports, the league is stepping into a bigger, more global chapter. Backed by a US-based conglomerate and led by industry veteran Pradeep Lala, the new franchise isn’t just here to race. It’s here to change how India looks at motorsports.
A Big Global Move
The inclusion of Tricolor Motorsports as a new franchise for Season 2 is a clear sign that international investors are betting big on India’s sports future. What makes this move special is that it’s not just about adding another team — it’s about sending out a message: India is ready to play on the global motorsports stage.
For fans, that means better races, more world-class riders, and a bigger entertainment package. For the league, it’s a validation that ISRL is growing into something bigger than just a domestic competition.
The Man Behind the Vision
At the heart of Tricolor Motorsports is Pradeep Lala, a business leader who has spent decades building companies across real estate and engineering. As the former MD & CEO of Embassy Services and the founder of Horizon Group, Lala brings a mix of corporate discipline and passion for new ventures.
His vision is bold: to create a full-fledged motorsports ecosystem in India. That means not just running a race team, but investing in talent development, advanced training, and fan engagement.
In his own words:
“ISRL is more than just a league; it’s an experience that combines racing, entertainment, and brand value. With Tricolor Motorsports, we want to make motorsports part of India’s culture and not just a niche passion.”
Why This Matters
This development isn’t just about a franchise; it reflects a larger story. Global investors putting their money into Indian motorsports shows that the sport here has serious potential.
It brings with it:
- World-class technology for teams and riders.
- More opportunities for Indian racers to shine.
- New jobs and partnerships across sports, media, and entertainment.
Add to that the fact that Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is the league’s brand ambassador and investor — and you’ve got a mix of star power, business muscle, and cultural influence working together.
Supercross as a Lifestyle Movement
What sets ISRL apart from traditional sports is its youth-first, culture-driven approach. With the hashtag #FlirtWithDirt, the league is positioning Supercross not just as a sport, but as a movement that combines adrenaline, aspiration, and lifestyle.
It’s why the league is resonating so strongly with urban millennials and Gen Z audiences. The events don’t feel like regular sports tournaments — they feel like festivals where speed meets music, entertainment, and community.
Franchise at a Glance: Tricolor Motorsports
|Category
|Details
|Franchise Name
|Tricolor Motorsports
|Backed By
|US-based business conglomerate
|Leadership
|Pradeep Lala (Co-owner & CEO)
|Long-Term Goal
|Build India’s first full-scale motorsports division
|Debut Season
|ISRL Season 2 (2025)
|Race Calendar
|Oct 25–26, Dec 6–7, Dec 20–21
|Fan Access
|Live events in major cities + social media
|Official Hashtag
|FlirtWithDirt
Conclusion
The entry of Tricolor Motorsports into the Indian Supercross Racing League is more than just a business move — it’s a cultural signal. It shows that India is ready to embrace motorsports as both a sport and a lifestyle movement.
With global investors, strong leadership, and a league that combines entertainment with racing, ISRL is shaping up to be one of the most exciting new-age sports properties in the country.
For fans, Season 2 is set to bring more speed, more drama, and more reasons to join the movement. For India, it’s proof that motorsports is no longer on the sidelines — it’s racing full throttle into the mainstream.
And with Tricolor Motorsports at the starting line, the journey has only just begun.
Do Check Out :