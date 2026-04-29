Volkswagen ID Polo Electric Hatchback Revealed!

Volkswagen has taken a big step by showcasing the all new ID Polo. The Polo has been a legendary name in India and for years it stayed close to buyers, with many still loving it even today. Now, the same name moves into an electric form with a completely new direction.
Globally, this hatchback has crossed over 20 million sales, making it one of the brand’s most successful models. This new version marks a shift into electric mobility while keeping the familiar identity alive. It has been developed in Wolfsburg and is already open for bookings in global markets, with prices starting from around 24,995 euros.
Design
The ID Polo comes with a fresh look but still feels familiar in some ways. It follows a clean design style with smooth lines and simple detailing.
- Connected LED headlights with sleek DRLs
- Illuminated logo at the front
- Sporty bumper with air dam and side intakes
- Strong side lines with flared wheel arches
- C pillar inspired by the classic Volkswagen Golf
- Alloy wheels up to 19 inch
- Rear LED light bar with illuminated logo
- Roof spoiler and diffuser style bumper
Dimensions Table
Parameter
|Value
|Length
|4,053 mm
|Width
|1,816 mm
|Height
|1,530 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,600 mm
Battery and Performance
The ID Polo is built on Volkswagen’s new MEB+ electric platform, which is designed for better space and efficiency.
- 37 kWh battery option
- 52 kWh battery option
- Power outputs from 85 kW to 155 kW
- Front wheel drive setup
- Range up to 454 km
- DC fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in around 23 to 24 minutes
The car also supports one pedal driving and smooth power delivery, making it easy to drive in daily use.
Interior and Features
Inside, the focus is on space and simple usability. The layout feels modern but easy to understand.
- 10 inch digital instrument display
- 13 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Physical buttons for key controls
- Clean dashboard layout
- High quality materials with neat finishing
- Large cabin space for five people
Boot space has also improved.
- 441 litre boot space
- Up to 1,240 litres with rear seats folded
Variants and Extra Features
The ID Polo will be offered in three variants:
- Trend
- Life
- Style
Higher variants add more features:
- Matrix LED headlights
- Ambient lighting
- Heated seats and steering
- Panoramic glass roof
- Harman Kardon sound system
- Seat massage function
Technology and Safety
The ID Polo comes with features usually seen in bigger cars.
- Connected Travel Assist
- Traffic light recognition system
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane assist and safety features
- Vehicle to load function for external devices
India Angle
The Polo name still holds strong recall in India. Even today, many people talk about its driving feel and build quality. If this electric version comes to India at the right price, it can attract attention. But pricing will be key, as the market is already very competitive.