Audi Reveals Official Formula 1 Team Name and Logo Ahead of 2026 Debut

Audi have officially unveiled the name and logo of their Formula 1 team, which is a significant part of their journey to the 2026 season. The team will be competing as the Audi Revolut F1 Team and its global launch is set for January 20, 2026 in Berlin.
This announcement provides Audi’s long-awaited Formula 1 project for the first time with a clear public identity. The German brand has been preparing for its F1 entry for a number of years and the reveal signals that the final phase of work has now begun.
The team name is a nod to Audi’s partnership with Revolut, the global fintech company which was confirmed as title partner earlier this year. Audi says the collaboration is not limited to branding. Instead, it is supposed to be the introduction of new ideas in the way fans interact with the team and the sport.
Revolut’s technology will be closely linked with the team’s operations. Revolut Business will be used to support financial processes, while Revolut Pay will be used for smooth and simple transactions on the team’s official online store. Fans can also expect to get exclusive digital benefits, race-related access, and app-based experiences through Revolut.
Commenting on the partnership, Revolut CEO and co-founder Nik Storonsky said that Revolut and Audi share a global ambition to break conventions in Formula 1, adding that the new team identity is the start of an alliance to accelerate Revolut’s international growth while connecting with one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.
The Berlin launch in January will be the first time the Audi Revolut F1 Team has revealed its full identity. The event has been designed as an immersive experience that reflects the team’s core pillars of clarity, technical intelligence and emotion. Following a private unveiling on January 20th, the event will open to the public on January 21st, allowing fans to be part of the first official moment of the team.
A major highlight of the launch will be the unveiling of the team’s 2026 race livery. This follows the unveiling of the Audi R26 Concept and will demonstrate how Audi’s design philosophy is applied to the Formula 1 grid. With less than 50 days until the first race of the season, the launch highlights how close Audi is to the debut.
As part of the transition, Sauber Motorsport AG will become Audi Motorsport AG. The team’s facility in Bicester, UK, will also bear the Audi Motorsport name, while the Sauber legacy will live on through Sauber Holding AG and Sauber Technologies AG, and the team’s roots across Germany, the UK and Switzerland will remain.
Audi CEO Gernot Dollner said the reveal gives the brand’s Formula 1 ambition a strong and recognisable identity. Mattia Binotto, head of the project, described it as the first moment the team stands together publicly. Team principal Jonathan Wheatley added that the name represents unity across all team locations. With its identity now officially revealed, Audi has moved into the final stage of preparation for its eagerly awaited Formula One debut.