Tata Sierra Bookings Open in India: Book Now for Rs 21,000, Deliveries from January 15

The Tata Sierra is finally back. One of the most iconic nameplates of Tata Motors has returned to the road in a new avatar, and bookings of the new Sierra have been opened throughout India. Customers can book the SUV with a booking amount of Rs 21,000, while the deliveries are scheduled to begin from January 15.
Launched on November 25 in India, the new Sierra is a blend of nostalgia and modern design and technology. Tata Motors has given it an elevated status to the Curvv in its SUV range, which makes it a good new choice in the crowded mid-size SUV arena.
Prices and Variants in Simple Terms
Tata has announced a phase-wise pricing for Sierra, wherein the starting price of the car is Rs 11.49 lakh, going up to Rs 21.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Three engines and a total of seven variants mean that the buyer has enough choice.
The variants include Smart Plus, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Adventure Plus, Accomplished and Accomplished Plus. The top-spec Accomplished Plus diesel automatic is the pricier of the lot.
Design: Old Soul, New Skin
The new Sierra rides on the original’s boxy silhouette with modern touches added. Key highlights include connected LED DRLs and taillamps, a blacked-out C-pillar with square rear window, flush door handles, large 19-inch alloy wheels, and a clean, flat tailgate. The design is familiar yet fresh-just what the fans asked for.
Cabin & Features
Step inside, and the Sierra feels modern and premium, dominated by a triple screen arrangement: two 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and passenger use, and a 10.25-inch digital driver display.
Other notable features are:
- Panoramic sunroof alpine glass inspiration
- Powered driver seat w/ memory function
- ventilated front seats
- Powered tailgate
- Dual-zone climate control
- JBL Black 12-speaker sound system
- Ambient Lighting, Wireless Smartphone Connectivity
Rear passengers have large windows, reclining seats, and a boss mode that allows more legroom.
Safety Comes Standard
Safety is a strong focus: the Sierra gets Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, 360 degrees camera, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and tyre pressure monitor.
Engine Options at a Glance
The Sierra is available with 3 engines:
- 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol
- 1.5 litre turbo-petrol
- 1.5-liter diesel
Buyers can choose between a manual and an automatic gearbox, depending on the engine.
Rivals and Final Word
The all-new Tata Sierra will go up against some of the popular SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and even Tata’s own Curvv. The Sierra returns with a familiar name, modern styling, strong features, numerous choices of engines, and, indeed, a huge emphasis on safety. For a buyer looking for something that feels both known and fresh, the Sierra makes a strong comeback.