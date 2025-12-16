Hyundai NEXO Bags 5-Star Euro NCAP, Sets New Safety Benchmark for Hydrogen SUVs

Hyundai has achieved a significant milestone with the all new NEXO, as the hydrogen powered SUV has achieved a full five star rating during the latest Euro NCAP safety tests, once again demonstrating that safety continues to be a top priority for the brand.
This result places the NEXO alongside Hyundai’s best known electric models such as the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 9, all of which have also received five star ratings in Europe.
The NEXO is not only about clean mobility. It also proves that zero emission vehicles can provide a powerful safety in the real world for drivers, passengers and other road users.
Strong Safety Performance Where It Counts
Euro NCAP, Europe’s most trusted independent vehicle safety authority, tests cars in four important areas. Adult occupant protection, Child occupant protection, Protection of vulnerable road users and safety assistance systems.
The all new Hyundai NEXO proved to be confident in all the categories.
It scored 90 per cent in adult occupant protection and 85 per cent in child occupant protection, which are strong numbers for any SUV, especially one powered by hydrogen fuel cells.
During frontal crash tests (full width and offset crash tests), the passenger cabin remained stable. Both the driver and front passenger exhibited good protection of important body areas including the knees, chest and legs. Side impact tests also saw excellent results with the NEXO achieving 100% points in the side barrier test.
Far side occupant protection was also effective, with the use of a center airbag. Whiplash protection for both front and rear was rated as good in rear impact testing.
Child Safety Gets Special Attention
Another strong area for the NEXO was child occupant protection.
Six and ten year old test dummies got good protection in both the frontal and side impact tests with maximum points. Hyundai has also made sure that child seats can be correctly and securely installed in all approved sitting positions.
The front passenger airbag can be turned off when required and the system makes it clear if it is active or deactivated and helps avoid misuse.
Smart Tech Provides Another Layer of Protection
Euro NCAP also recognised the NEXO’s safety assistance features.
These include an automatic eCall system which calls emergency services in the event of a crash, technology to help avoid secondary impacts, and systems to ensure doors and windows can be opened in the event of rare situations such as vehicle submergence.
Building on Proven Safety Record
This accomplishment is continuing Hyundai’s strong safety record. The previous generation NEXO was the first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle ever tested by Euro NCAP back in 2018 and it too earned five stars under the standards of that time.
The new result shows how far Hyundai has come in improving crash protection, safety technology and overall vehicle design, as well as continuing its long term focus on hydrogen innovation.
Conclusion
With the all new NEXO, Hyundai proves that clean mobility and top notch safety can go hand in hand. It is not only a zero emission SUV. It is a safe and well-engineered vehicle designed for real world use.