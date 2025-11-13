Audi R26 Concept Revealed – Bold First Look at Audi’s Formula 1 Car Ahead of 2026 Debut

Audi has released the first glimpse of its Formula 1 design. The new R26 Concept gives a preview of how the brand’s first F1 car will look when it hits the track next year.
The concept was displayed at Audi’s Brand Experience Center in Munich just a few months before the team’s first race. Audi says this step is a big one in its journey and a new chapter for the company.
Formula 1 will challenge Audi to be leaner, faster and more innovative, says CEO Gernot Dollner. He said the goal is not only to participate, but to compete and win – and by 2030 the brand wants to be fighting for the championship. Audi’s CFO Jurgen Rittersberger added that Formula 1 perfectly combines “entertainment, emotion, technology – and also a challenge” making it the right stage for the brand to demonstrate its progress and vision.
The R26 Concept demonstrates Audi’s new design direction. The colour theme uses titanium, carbon black, and a new shade called Audi Red.The design is clean and sharp with simple surfaces and strong lines. Audi will also feature red rings on its Formula 1 cars for the first time, which will give it a new racing identity.
Audi’s long motorsport history includes rallying with quattro technology, record-setting wins at Le Mans with diesel and hybrid powertrains and its recent success in the Dakar Rally with electric drivetrains. The company claims that each chapter has contributed to its road cars and racing DNA.
Within the team, the Formula 1 project is being treated as a symbol of the future of the brand. Audi says that it will help to link its racing spirit with its forthcoming road cars.
Some key details include:
- Audi has assumed complete control over the Sauber Group in Switzerland.
- Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund has joined as an investor.
- Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley will spearhead the team.
- Drivers are Nico Hülkenberg from Germany and Gabriel Bortoleto from Brazil.
Formula 1 will also be used as a platform for Audi to demonstrate its “Vorsprung durch Technik” philosophy to a worldwide audience. With more than 820 million fans all over the world, Audi sees this as a big opportunity to reach new customers.
The team is working on its F1 power unit in Neuburg, Germany. It will have a 1.6-litre V6 hybrid engine powered by sustainable fuels from 2026. The unit includes an energy recovery system (ERS), a small energy storage module and the most modern generation MGU-K and CU-K units – all developed in-house at Neuburg.
Testing will start in early 2026, with shakedowns in Barcelona, and then pre-season sessions in Bahrain in advance of the first race in Melbourne, Australia from 6 to 8 March
Audi joining Formula 1 isn’t just about racing. It’s about showing how the brand is moving ahead – becoming quicker, smarter, and ready for the future.