This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Is Almost A Norton

There’s something about retro which is appreciated through all generations and the current one isn’t any different. In fact, going back to easy and simple seems to be a recipe which is working quite successfully these days, and with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, the bike maker has plated a mouth-watering meal. But if there is a recipe, there are always those who like to add their own twist to it. OK Easy Shop has just done that with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

Since the stock motorcycle is just a seat with a fuel tank and the rest is all working components, the Interceptor 650 is already a great starting point for creative minds. This example here though reminds us a lot about Norton’s Commando Cafe Racer, what with the shine in its chrome, the carved in metal rear cowl, the proportions, the extended mounting points for the classic headlight, the saddle’s quilted pattern and that Union Jack cover for the radiator which looks right at home.

Besides that, not much has changed if you notice. Those standard forks get gaiters, the gas-charged rear springs of the stock bike have been replaced with aftermarket coils, the exhaust system is different and must be lighter in weight, and there’s upsized, sportier rubber putting things down at both ends. The stock bike’s handlebar has been replaced with a straight pipe which curves upwards very slightly at the ends and also gets aftermarket levers. The rest of the bike appears to be bone stock.

If you want your Interceptor 650 to look different and also add more ‘Go’, Powertronic has introduced a piggyback ECU for the motorcycle which costs INR 22,000. Easy to install, the device can make the 650cc engine to rev till 12,000 rpm (15,000 rpm also if you like) and improves power and torque output by up to 3 HP and 3 Nm respectively. In comparison, the stock engine’s rev-limiter cuts in after 7,000 rpm and in terms of output, it makes 47 Bhp and 52 Nm of torque. Besides this, a lot of aftermarket exhaust systems are now also available for the 650cc twins which save weight and add more performance.

Images: OK Easy Shop on Facebook