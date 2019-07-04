Next Generation Benelli TNT 600i Spied For The First Time

Perhaps the most popular motorcycle in the Benelli stable, the TNT600i has been on sale for quite some time now. Known for producing the best exhaust note in its class, the Indian market has loved this 4-pot naked street bike. However, the model has now started to show its age, and is not able to compete with newer competitors in its segment. Moreover, the engine would not be compliant with the upcoming BS – VI emission norms, which will be enforced from April next year. As a result of these two factors, Benelli will be bringing in the updated version of this motorcycle, which can be expected to make it to showrooms by next year. Here is the first glimpse of this new model.

From the images, we can tell that the updated model will come with a new design. The new design looks much more modern and futuristic, with the omission of the tank shrouds seen in the outgoing model. The seat also appears new and is a single piece unit instead of the split seat design we see in the current model. The under seat exhaust is not seen in this bike, indicating that the bike will use a conventionally placed exhaust system in its updated avatar. We can also notice a tyre hugger is present at the rear, which gives the rear section a much better look.

Another change that can be seen is the digital TFT screen for the rider. This screen not only shows the speed of the bike and the engine speed but we also see tell-tale lights, a fuel indicator, a gear indicator and an engine temperature indicator. The letter S is also seen on this console, which could indicate the presence of riding modes for the rider to choose from, S being the sportier set-up. The picture of the front of the bike showcases a new projector headlamp design, which along with the tail light and blinkers would be illuminated by LED.

Coming to the engine, we do not expect Benelli to change the block. The bike is very likely to retain its 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled 600 cc motor but would come with changes to comply with the new emission norms. In its current avatar, the motorcycle is tuned to generate 85 PS of peak power at 11,500 rpm and 54.6 Nm of peak torque at 10,500 rpm, expect some changes in the numbers when the new model is launched. Stay tuned for more updates on this Italian street bike.