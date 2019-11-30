Trending:
First Toyota Driving School In Odisha Is Now Open In Bhubaneshwar
Home Modified Bikes This Reworked Royal Enfield 650 From Bulleteer Customs Is Called The Sacred Monkey

This Reworked Royal Enfield 650 From Bulleteer Customs Is Called The Sacred Monkey

|
Added in: Modified Bikes
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

A stock machine has its own individual identity. But since it still is a mass-market buy, a chop shop is the place to go if you aren’t a grease monkey but still wish to stand out. Featured here is a Royal Enfield 650 which has transformed and come out as the sacred monkey after being worked on by the folks at Bulleteer Customs. The artwork on the bike’s bare-metal finished fuel tank probably pays tribute to a mythological character and we like what they’ve done to add finishing touches which have resulted in a “battle-torn” appearance.

Customised Royal Enfield 650

The bike’s conventional forks have been replaced with gold-finished, fat USD forks which hold together old-school rubber that’s been painted in a rather bold font. The stock candle has been replaced with an LED unit, the meters have shifted position and are stacked vertically next to the tank, and upside down bar-end mirrors fit the custom bike scheme just right. The bike’s custom-made twin pipes pop out like a musical instrument, there’s that rich-looking saddle which has been bolted on to a chopped subframe, there’s a side-mounted licence plate, custom side panels and engine cover.

Also Read: The Royal Enfield Flat Track Is An X-Rated Factory Custom

Custom Royal Enfield 650

If you want an attention-grabbing factory custom though, the Jawa Perak has been launched and is now available at an ex-showroom price of INR 1.94 lakh. The single-seater is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled engine which develops a healthy 30 hp and 31 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. To ensure timely delivery, this new Jawa will be built on a separate production line and while bookings for the bike will begin in January 2020, it will only be delivered in April, which is when BS-VI fuel will be dispensed at pumps, nationwide. Until then, test rides will be available at places where the fuel is available as of now. For dealerships in cities where BS-VI fuel isn’t available yet, Jawa will ensure they stock 95 Octane fuel in jerry cans. Royal Enfield has been working on its new-generation motorcycles too and the new Classic and Thunderbird range will most probably, only offer the choice of one engine in the BS6 era.

Modified Bikes
,
Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 