LIST: Best-Selling Two Wheeler Brands Of October 2019

After celebrating a profitable festive season last month, the two-wheeler industry has managed to maintain the positive flow of sales by offering huge discounts and end of season sales. Let’s have a look at all the 2-wheeler brands which have managed to hold on to their best-selling spots in the month of October, this year:

HERO MOTOCORP

Hero Motocorp is not only India’s largest 2-wheeler manufacturer but also one of the best-selling motorcycle brands in the world, as the company managed to sell a total of 5,86,988 units in October.

Sales in October 2018: 7,16,059 units

Sales in October 2019: 5,86,988 units

Growth: (-18%)

HONDA

Japanese 2-wheeler company, Honda, is one of India’s most trusted 2-wheeler brands, as its best-selling scooter, Activa has remained the No. 1 scooter in India for a really long time. The brand has managed to sell around 4,87,819 units in October 2019.

Sales in October 2018: 4,90,135 units

Sales in October 2019: 4,87,819 units

Growth: (-1%)

TVS

TVS is the second best-selling Indian brand in the list, as it is known for making both, sports and commuter oriented motorcycles for the public. The company has sold about 2,52,684 units in October this year.

Sales in October 2018: 3,38,988 units

Sales in October 2019: 2,52,684 units

Growth: (-25%)

BAJAJ

Bajaj is the 3rd Indian brand in this list and it is known for its budget-friendly 2-wheeler consumer products and 3-wheeler commercial products. The company has managed to sell around 2,42,516 units in October 2019.

Sales in October 2018: 2,81,582 units

Sales in October 2019: 2,42,516 units

Growth: (-14%)

ROYAL ENFIELD

Indian brand, Royal Enfield, is a well-known bikemaker, which makes single and dual-cylinder motorcycles and is also famous for its best-selling bike, the Bullet. The company has managed to sell around 67,538 units in October this year.

Sales in October 2018: 70,044 units

Sales in October 2019: 67,538 units

Growth: (-4%)

SUZUKI

Suzuki is the 2nd international two-wheeler company and also the 2nd Japanese brand on this list, as it managed to sell about 66,215 units in October this year. This also means that Suzuki is the only 2-wheeler manufacturer in this list which has been able to boost its sales and earn some profit.

Sales in October 2018: 61,766 units

Sales in October 2019: 66,215 units

Growth: 7%

YAMAHA

Yamaha is the 3rd Japanese motorcycle brand on this list. The company is famous for its sports-oriented bikes and scooters. Yamaha has managed to sell about 46,082 units in October.

Sales in October 2018: 83,379 units

Sales in October 2019: 46,082 units

Growth: (-45%)

PIAGGIO

The popular Italian manufacturer, Piaggio, is mostly known for its 2 and 3-wheelers in India. The brand got the 8th spot in this list, as it managed to sell over 6,464 two-wheeler units in October 2019.

Sales in October 2018: 10,077 units

Sales in October 2019: 6,464 units

Growth: (-36%)

KAWASAKI

Kawasaki is a motorcycle brand famous for its track-focused race bikes and sportbikes. This company is also the 4th and last Japanese 2-wheeler manufacturer in this list, as it managed to sell over 406 units in the previous month.

Sales in October 2018: 334 units

Sales in October 2019: 406 units

Growth: 21%

Mahindra

Mahindra Two Wheelers Limited is a group venture owned by Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, which manufactures scooters and motorcycles. The company was founded in 2008 when Mahindra acquired the business assets of Kinetic Motor Company Limited. The manufacturer managed to sell about 262 units in October 2019.