Ola Electric Partners With BYPL And BRPL To Expand Its Network Of Charging Stations In New Delhi

Recently, Ola Electric Mobility announced its partnership with India’s leading power distribution companies, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) to drive transformational growth across India’s EV ecosystem and expand its network of charging stations. As part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the companies will jointly work towards developing an ecosystem that is favourable for the transition to electric vehicles through the establishment of Battery Swapping and Charging Stations in New Delhi.

As part of this strategic partnership, Ola Electric will work with different power utility companies in New Delhi to build a network of charging and swapping stations and provide existing and future electric vehicle users with easy access to charging. The EV Battery Swapping Stations will be set-up at mutually identified locations across East, Central, South and West Delhi, areas where BYPL and BRPL operates. All the electric vehicles, including two and three-wheelers and E-Rickshaws, will be able to avail these services across all the established charging stations in the initial phase. On the other hand, BYPL will provide strategic locations for setting up new charging stations, depending on the optimum usage and potential of electric vehicles in the given area.

Also Read: Ola And Microsoft Team Up To Measure Real-Time Air Quality In Delhi-NCR

Speaking about this collaboration, Ankit Jain, Co-Founder, Ola Electric, said, “Ola Electric has been working closely with ecosystem partners across the country to facilitate mass adoption of EVs and create solutions to operate with minimal restrictions. This program further augments our efforts to lay a strong foundation to enable the smooth functioning of EVs across the country by creating a widespread network of charging solutions that vehicle owners and operators can rely on.”

Commenting on the BYPL-Ola Electric partnership, Mr P R Kumar, CEO of BYPL said, “BSES is gearing-up to play a major role in the promotion of the EV sector in the national capital. This partnership with Ola Electric is in the continuance of these efforts. Setting-up of battery swapping stations will virtually eliminate the wait-time for charging, thus removing a major impediment preventing the adoption of EVs. I am confident, such measures will provide the much-needed trigger to increase the penetration of EVs in Delhi and go a long way in reducing pollution.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Amal Sinha, BRPL CEO said, “BSES is committed towards green and sustainable initiatives. Promoting E-Mobility and renewables, a key to attain climate action goals, are the two main drivers of this endeavour. As part of this, we are actively engaging with key stakeholders to create an ecosystem, including allocation of land for setting-up such stations, for the promotion of E-mobility. Setting-up of battery swapping stations will not boost the adoption of EVs, but also help in reducing power-theft by E Rickshaws.”