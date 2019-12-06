Maruti Suzuki Recalls 63,493 Petrol Smart Hybrid Units Of The Ciaz, Ertiga And XL6

Today, Maruti Suzuki India announced a voluntary recall for certain petrol Smart Hybrid (SHVS) variants of the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6, which were manufactured between 1st January 2019 and 21st November 2019. The carmaker will be inspecting all the 63,493 petrol SHVS vehicles of the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU), as a defect may have occurred in the MGU during manufacturing by an overseas global part supplier. Maruti Suzuki conducts such recall campaigns to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Becomes Only Indian Carmaker To Cross The 20 Million Sales Landmark

Maruti Suzuki decided to proactively recall these vehicles for inspection, but the ones which are found to be OK will be released immediately. While the rest of the vehicles which need to replace their faulty parts will be retained for free part replacement. Keeping in view customer convenience, Maruti Suzuki dealers may also make alternate mobility arrangements, if required. Starting from today, owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto Sets A New Sales Milestone; Sells Over 38 Lakh Units In The Last 15 Years

Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit Maruti Suzuki’s website marutisuzuki.com (Important Customer Info tab) and fill in the chassis number (MA3 followed by the 14-digit alpha-numeric number) on the computer screen to check if their vehicle needs any attention and then follow the given instructions. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki’s AGIDTTR Provides Driving Training For Over 15,000 Tribal Youths In Gujarat

Recently, Maruti Suzuki, achieved another important milestone under its CSR program, as the company successfully completed training over 15,000 tribal youth in driving training, making them employable. All of these students were trained at Maruti Suzuki’s AGIDTTR (All Gujarat Institute of Driving, Technical Training and Research), which is situated in Waghodia, Gujarat. Out of the total candidates trained, over 70% have already secured employment or have taken up the role of an entrepreneur.