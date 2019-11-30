Maruti Suzuki Becomes Only Indian Carmaker To Cross The 20 Million Sales Landmark

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reached a key milestone of 20 Million passenger vehicle cumulative sales in the Indian market. This achievement makes Maruti Suzuki the only company in India to cross the landmark figure. The Company accomplished this landmark number in less than 37 years of selling its first car in December 1983. While the Company succeeded in realizing the milestone of 10 million vehicle sales in close to 29 years, the next 10 million passenger vehicles were sold in a record time of 8 years.

Over the years, Maruti Suzuki has evolved as a carmaker and offers a plethora of choices now, since the first Maruti 800 car rolled out of the factory on the 14th of December 1983. This was the beginning of a revolution that made Maruti Suzuki the preferred brand for Indian car buyers. Referred to as the people’s car maker, Maruti Suzuki laid the foundation for the Indian automobile industry to grow.

Thanking customers for choosing Maruti Suzuki vehicles as their preferred car, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are overwhelmed with this new record. Achieving this milestone is a great accomplishment for Maruti Suzuki, as well as our suppliers and dealer partners. We are thankful for the immense trust placed in us by the customers, long-lasting partnerships with our stakeholders as well as the support extended by the Government. Maruti Suzuki was incorporated with a mission to put India on wheels. A mission where every Indian family could fulfil its dream of owning a car, which we continue to work towards.”

He added, “We are committed to bring value to the lives of our customers and delight them through our global technologies, and emphasis on safety and superior quality. This is complemented by an extensive sales and after-sales service network. While Maruti Suzuki continues to contribute to the Indian economy and create employment opportunities across the value chain, the Company is committed to giving back to society. Maruti Suzuki continuously invests in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in the areas of community development (health, education, water & sanitation, infrastructure), road safety and skill development.”

Going forward, with environment conservation and sustainability at the core of its business operations, Maruti Suzuki is committed to supporting the government’s goal for environment care and lower pollution. The Company along with its parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation, plans to introduce a small EV for the Indian market. Currently, it is road-testing 50 Electric Vehicle prototypes across the country to check their real-life performance in multiple terrains and varied climatic conditions.