Greaves Cotton Launches The World’s Cleanest Single-Cylinder BS-VI Compliant Diesel Engine

One of India’s most diversified engineering company, Greaves Cotton, recently announced the completion of its BS-VI compliant single-cylinder Diesel engine. This new engine will now become the cleanest single-cylinder diesel engine on the planet, thanks to its small capacity and significantly reduced emissions. These future-ready engines will soon power various diesel 3-wheelers and Piaggio’s Ape range will be one of the first few to get it.

To deliver superior fuel efficiency and provide a low cost of ownership, the engine is fitted with an advanced fuel injection technology and after-treatment systems to ensure highly consistent pollutant reduction and improved mileage. This single-cylinder diesel engine is built for affordable 3-wheeler applications providing better torque, enhanced load carrying capabilities and significantly reduced emissions, making it the go-to choice for most OEMs.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Ravi Damodaran, Chief Technology Officer, Greaves Cotton, said, “The launch of our single-cylinder BS-VI Diesel engine for 3W application is a milestone not just for us but also for the automobile industry in the country. This is a significant technological achievement for us considering that there were no worldwide benchmarks to emulate and that we built this compact engine ground-up in record-time. Greaves BS-VI Single Cylinder Diesel engine along with our strong aftermarket support will enable our OEM partners to contribute significantly to pollution reduction on the roads while offering greater value to their customers in India and export markets. It opens up opportunities to lead clean diesel applications worldwide. We see this technology breakthrough as yet another strategic achievement in building world-class clean-mobility solutions ranging from clean Diesel to CNG and electric.”

In other news, Greaves Cotton recently rolled out its high-speed electric scooter – Ampere Zeal. This new scooter was launched under the FAME II policy of the government. The Fame II policy is specifically created to strengthen e-Mobility solutions for millions of commuters who currently use a conventional fuel scooter for their everyday ride. Ampere Vehicles is the special e-Mobility branch created by Greaves Cotton. This branch is responsible for creating the Zeal high-speed scooter and a couple of more electric scooters for Greaves Cotton.