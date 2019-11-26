Maruti Suzuki Alto Sets A New Sales Milestone; Sells Over 38 Lakh Units In The Last 15 Years

Today, India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki announced that the Alto has set a new sales milestone in the Indian market. The popular entry-level hatchback has now become the first Indian car to sell over 38 lakh units. One of the main reasons behind the huge success of this car is the love it received from various Indian families over the past 15 consecutive years. Apart from this, the new Alto facelift is much sharper and dynamic, thanks to the fresh aero edge design along with the bunch of new safety features, that provide an excellent ownership experience to customers.

Talking about the product, Maruti Suzuki recently upgraded the Alto by giving it slight cosmetic changes and a new BS-VI compliant engine. The addition of this new engine makes Alto the first BS6 compliant entry-level hatchback in the Indian market. In terms of safety features, the Alto now gets a driver airbag as standard, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution System (EBD), a reverse parking sensor, a speed alert system and a seat belt reminder for both driver and front passenger. The new Alto also complies with the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to listen to our customers and bring innovations in products to meet their evolving demands. Nearly 54% of Alto customers are first-time car buyers. Alto has been the preferred choice for entry car buyers due to several factors like its compact design, easy manoeuvrability, high fuel efficiency, updated safety features etc while maintaining the affordability. The 38 lakh strong Alto family is a testament to our commitment to providing the best-in-class products. We thank our customers for their continued faith and trust in the brand Alto and making it the No.1 selling car since the last 15 consecutive years!”