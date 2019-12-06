Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali Is The New President Of Italy’s ‘Motor Valley’

Italian superbike manufacturer, Ducati, recently held a press conference to officially announce its CEO Claudio Domenicali’s new role as President of the Motor Valley Association. The event was attended by delegates from various companies, international race circuits, regional Institutes and the media. What is ‘Motor Valley’? Well, this Italian association is all about ‘Made-in-Italy’ automotive products and how they highlight the area’s capacity to network and make the most of internationally unique qualities.

“Motor Valley brings together a series of brands that are unique, renowned and appreciated around the world for their design, technology and performance, all of them located within a radius of just 150 km. As Ducati, we take pride in being part of this association, just as I am personally proud to take on the Presidency. For me, accepting this role is an act of responsibility and recognition towards an extraordinary part of Italy that has given me so much”, stated Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati and President of Motor Valley. “This Region enjoys an unparalleled academic culture and unmatched motoring and technological skills. It’s also a magnet for enthusiasts, new talent and businesses and as such deserves our wholehearted support.”

“Emilia-Romagna’s Motor Valley is a concentrate of talent, know-how, flair, design, industrial prowess, craftsmanship, innovation and research, making it unlike anywhere else in the world”, points out the Region’s President, Stefano Bonaccini. “It’s dream brands fly our Region’s flag internationally, attracting visitors from all over the globe. It does so thanks to the effective teamwork between local institutions and private companies that has allowed us to build a fascinating association of 4 international racetracks, 6 specialised training centres, 6 world-leading car and motorcycle makers, 11 museums, 16 collections, 7 key industry players and 188 sports teams that combines culture, entrepreneurship and speed.”

“It’s a district that – together with Food Valley, UNESCO World Heritage Sites and the beauty of the Apennine Mountains and the Po Delta – is a global magnet for tourists. It’s also a district that provides work for thousands. It’s intertwined with the Region’s higher education and university network, as highlighted by MUNER – the Motorvehicle University of Emilia-Romagna that offers international automotive-dedicated degree courses, co-organised by the four universities of Emilia-Romagna and its deep-rooted car and motorcycle manufacturers – which is attracting many motivated, exceptional young people to our region from all over Europe and, indeed, the world. Today we welcome an enlightened, forward-thinking entrepreneur to the Presidency, a man whose experience and vision will do much to enhance this unique concentration of passion and expertise even further”.

“Global competition is no longer between individual businesses but regional systems” underlined Andrea Pontremoli, CEO of Dallara and President of MUNER, “and regional systems consist of businesses, training facilities and institutions”.