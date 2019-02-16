The Most Spacious SUVs And Crossovers For Less Than INR 10 Lakh

Space is something that we Indians love, and why shouldn’t we? We spend so much time in our cars, it is great to have a car, which offers you enough space to stretch out and relax. Not just for relaxing inside the cabin, we also need space to store our luggage and travel together with family. Generally, we associate space with a higher cost, but there are some cars that pack a decent amount of space, for a price tag of less than INR 10 Lakh. Here are our top 10 choices.

This utilitarian SUV from Mahindra fits many roles, with some minor changes to the car. Available in many forms, the Mahindra Bolero can seat 7 or 9 passengers in comfort with its long wheelbase of 2,794 mm. The Mahindra Bolero has one diesel motor on offer.

Prices of the Mahindra Bolero start at INR 7.69 Lakh.

This people carrier from Mahindra packs quite some space and offers a very premium appeal. Designed as a joint project between Mahindra’s Design Centre in Mumbai and legendary design house, Pininfarina, the Marazzo carries great proportions and manages to hide its size rather well. Available as a 7 or 8 seater, the Marazzo gets a wheelbase of 2,760 mm. The Marazzo is offered with one diesel engine.

Prices of the Marazzo start at INR 9.99 Lakh.

In its second generation of production, the Ertiga not only looks better than the model it replaces but the added gain in dimensions, makes it more spacious than before. The Ertiga offers the capacity to seat 7 people with a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. The Ertiga is offered with a choice of 1 petrol and 1 diesel motor and will soon be offered with a CNG variant as well.

Prices of the second generation Ertiga start at INR 7.44 Lakh.

Sort of an extended wheelbase variant of the TUV300 compact SUV, the TUV300 Plus, as the name suggests adds quite some room on the inside when compared to the regular TUV300. Claimed to accommodate as many as 9 people, the TUV300 Plus has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The TUV300 Plus comes with a torquey 2.2-litre diesel motor.

Prices of the TUV300 Plus start at INR 9.66 Lakh.

The car that brought SUVs to our market at a never seen before price point, the Renault Duster may only seat 5 people but with a wheelbase of 2,673 mm, this car makes sure that these 5 passengers have ample of space to move around and make themselves comfortable. Offered with both petrol and diesel engines, the Duster also comes with an AWD option.

Prices of the Duster start at INR 7.99 Lakh.

Nissan launched the Kicks not too long back. The Japanese carmaker broke the dry spell of about 5 years with this SUV which is quite promising well. Seating 5 people in utmost comfort, the Kicks has a wheelbase of 2,673 mm. Offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, the Kicks is the latest car on this list.

Prices of the Kicks start at INR 9.55 Lakh.

Honda’s offering to the MPV segment, the BR-V is a practical car, with space to accommodate 7 people. The BR-V uses an extended platform of the Brio hatchback and offers a wheelbase of 2,662 mm. This spacious MPV is offered with a choice of 1 petrol and 1 diesel engine.

Prices of the Honda BR-V start at INR 9.51 Lakh.

The best selling car of its segment, the Creta not only offers you abundant space but also offers a long list of features which include wireless charging, electric sunroof, ventilated seats and much more. With a capacity to seat 5 people, the Creta has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. The Creta comes with a choice of 2 diesel and 1 petrol motor.

Prices of the Creta start at INR 9.6 Lakh.

The safest Indian car, the Nexon happens to be the first and only Indian car to have received a maximum 5-star safety rating. With a wheelbase of 2,498 mm and a seating capacity of 5, the Nexon is one of the most spacious vehicles in its segment. The Nexon comes with an option of either a diesel or a petrol engine.

Prices of the Nexon start at INR 6.36 Lakh.

The Datsun Go+ may look like a small car, but offers quite a lot of space for its size. Equipped with three rows of seating, the Go+ is a 5+2 seater and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. It comes with only a 1.2-litre petrol engine.