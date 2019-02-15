Sachin Tendulkar Goes Apex Hunting At BIC in a BMW M2

The Buddh International Circuit, or the BIC for short, is the mecca for automotive enthusiasts. This FIA certified racetrack has hosted three full-blown Formula 1 races, both won by Sebastian Vettel. The track may not be in the Formula 1 map anymore but it sure holds a place in the hearts of Indian enthusiasts. Every now and then, the track hosts a number of events and some private track days for people to bring their cars and explore the limits of both the machines and themselves. The track hosted one such track day, where master blaster Sachin Tendulkar went apex hunting on the BIC behind the wheel of the newly launched BMW M2.

This video uploaded by YouTuber Pranav takes us riding shotgun inside the M2 with the master blaster himself. In the video, Sachin tells us about how the various BMW cars he has fit different purposes. He takes his 760 Li M sport out when he goes out with his wife and family. On days when he has to cover a long distance with some luggage, he takes his X5 M SUV out on the road. In the end, the car to be driven on special occasions is his very special BMW i8 Coupé which has been custom painted in the shade of red. No wonder, the master blaster could not resist putting this car to its paces on the wonderful track.

Coming to the car, the BMW M2 was launched not too long back in our country. Our market gets the Competiton Pack edition of the car which comes with a 2,979 cc inline six engine. This straight-six motor is tuned to produce 410 hp at 5,250 rpm and 550 Nm of torque available from 2,350 rpm to 5,230 rpm. While international markets have an option of either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox, we Indians only have the dual-clutch gearbox on offer. Priced at INR 81.80 Lakh, this Bimmer would be up against the likes of the Mercedes Benz CLA 45 AMG and the Porsche 718 Cayman. Do watch the video of Sachin Tendulkar having a blast in this German coupé.