The Mystery Behind Aston Martin Rapide With Delhi Police Badge Solved

A mysterious photograph on an Aston Martin Rapide with Delhi Police wrap was raising a few eyebrows. No one seem to have an explanation about this particular Aston Martin Rapide. The over INR 4.1 crore supercar was seen wrapped in the same livery as the standard Delhi Police vehicles. It even had “DIAL 100” message written on the side along with “Delhi Police” written across the doors and on the rear bumper. So did Delhi Police actually add the INR 4.1 crore supercar to its fleet?

The answer is NO. The car will be seen in Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandes starrer movie, “Drive”. The 5.9-litre V12 engine British car with 470 Bhp of power and 600 Nm of torque will be seen burning the tarmac along with a Lamborghini Murcielago in the movie. Here’s a tweet by the producer of the film, Karan Johar:

More photographs of the vehicle were snapped at the BigBoyToyz dealership. It would have been fun to see an Aston Martin patrolling the VIP areas of Delhi but we’d probably have to wait for years before that happens. We’d like to hear your views about the Aston Martin Rapide with Delhi Police wrap through the comments section below.

Images Courtesy : Rathindra Biswas via CarToq