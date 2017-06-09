India’s Ironman Milind Soman Walks You Through Rigorous Diagnosis Of Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass is set to arrive into the Indian market and promoting the rugged SUV is none other than India’s Ironman himself, Milind Soman. Watch the Jeep Compass go through the most rigorous diagnosis, under the sharp eye of 34 cameras that come with the Perceptron rig as Milind Soman walks you through the process:

As you must have read in our previous report, Jeep recently began the production of the Compass at the Ranjangaon plant near Pune. The Ranjangaon plant will be the mother plant for the production of all Right Hand Drive (RHD) Compass models that will also be exported to countries such as the U.K. and Japan.

The India-spec Jeep Compass will feature a 7.0 inch touchscreen infotainment system, 60:40 split rear seats, capless fuel fill and electric parking brake. Also on offer would be a Select Terrain Traction Management System that will offer four modes: Auto Snow, Sand and Mud.

The Compass, for the Indian market, will be available with two engine options: a 1.4-litre Multi-Air petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former will produce 180+ hp and 230 Nm of torque while the latter will produce 170+ hp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a sic speed manual transmission and a seven speed automatic transmission.