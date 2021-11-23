Top Bike Insurance Add-Ons You Should Consider Buying

Two-wheelers have been a popular choice among people to commute in India, because of the convenience to ride it through heavy traffic and its affordability. Over the years the total number of two-wheelers running on the road has increased exponentially, and this also contributed towards an increase in the number of accidents.

Hence, it is important to have good two-wheeler insurance in place to protect your dream bike. Moreover, choosing the right add-on will serve you the purpose of saving money and enable you to enjoy maximum coverage benefits while buying two-wheeler insurance.

What are insurance add-ons?

A lot of us are happy with comprehensive two-wheeler insurance because it includes both third-party liability coverage and own damage coverage and takes care of most of the insurance needs. What if we ask you a slightly off track question – Do you like the idea of adding extra toppings of your choice on your pizza? We are sure you do! Insurance add-ons are exactly like your extra toppings. These are the added benefits that an insurance company offers over and above the comprehensive insurance plan, to further enhance the coverage at an additional cost.

Top bike insurance add-ons You Must Buy

There are an array of add-ons that an individual can choose to add to their standard plan, listed below are the most popular and preferred add-ons along with their benefits that you should consider before buying.

1. Zero Depreciation Cover

Two-wheelers over a while of being driven are subjected to wear and tear, which causes their market value to depreciate. If you have a standard comprehensive plan, your insurance company will deduct the depreciation amount on the bike, and its spare parts while settling a claim. This means you have to shell out for the unclaimed amount. If you want to shift the ownership for the full coverage to the insurance company, then you should add zero depreciation bike insurance along with the standard plan.

2. Roadside Assistance Cover

Imagine being stranded with a broken-down bike in the middle of nowhere, scary right? As the name indicates roadside assistance is an add-on coverage that helps you with providing assistance to fix your bike on the spot or even tow your bike to the nearest service centre.

3. Engine Protection Cover

A standard comprehensive insurance plan covers any engine damage which has been caused due to an accident. However, many times the engine takes a beating because of environmental changes like water ingression into the engine due to heavy rains, or lubricant oil leakage, or any physical damage caused to the gearbox, all this is not covered with the standard comprehensive insurance. Engine protection add-on helps you to cover for these sorts of engine damages too.

4. Return to Invoice Cover

The worst thing that can happen to any two-wheeler is that it gets damaged beyond the chances of any repair due to an accident, vandalism, or even natural mishaps like earthquakes, floods. A standard comprehensive plan will settle the claim based on the mentioned terms and conditions. But as an insurer, if you take the return to invoice cover add-on, then the insurance company will refund the amount of the bike as mentioned in the invoice.

5. Passenger Assistance Cover

This add-on has been specifically designed keeping the safety of the pillion rider in mind, this add-on cover protects the pillion rider also known as a passenger against injuries that can cause temporary or permanent disabilities or even in the event of death due to unforeseen events like an accident. This add-on is specifically beneficial if you often drive with someone sitting behind you.

6. Consumables Cover

Consumables Add On Cover in two-wheeler Insurance provides coverage for all the consumable items of a bike such as a grease, lubricants clip, bearings, fuel filter, oil filter, brake oil, nut and bolt, screw, etc, which are not usually covered in a standard own-damage insurance policy.

7. Protection of NCB

This add-on helps the policyholder to protect the No Claim Bonus even if he/she raises a claim during the policy year. generally, the NCB is not affected in the first two claims.

8. Tyre Damage Cover

Tyre Protection Add-On in two-wheeler insurance provides cover for damages such as puncture or bursting of tyres, in-tyre bulge, cut on a tyre because of an accident, etc.

There are more such add-ons depending on your insurer, you can explore with your insurance company to make the most of the additional coverage that can protect you and your bike further. Be fully thorough and revised with these add-ons and buy just what is needed and suitable for your bike. For instance, a new bike might require most of the above-mentioned add-ons, when it might not be required for a second-hand/used bike.