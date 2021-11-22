MG Assures Price Protection To Customers For First Batch Of Astor Deliveries

The MG Astor was launched in the month of October at an introductory price of ₹9.78 lakh. At the time of the launch, MG announced that the first batch of bookings will be limited to 5000 units. MG also assured that these 5000 cars will be delivered before the end of 2021. However, MG has released a video where Mr. Gaurav Gupta, the chief commercial officer of MG Motor India has assured that the batch 1 customers will get price protection if the deliveries are delayed. The deliveries could be delayed due to the ongoing semi-conductor chip shortage which is severely affecting the automobile industry.

Official statement

Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are working to delivering our first batch of 5,000 cars in this calendar year. But just in case there’s a spillover to next year, I can assure that all the batch 1 customers will be protected at the launch price.” Commenting on the situation, Gupta added , “We are all facing a situation which is unprecedented. The supply of chips and semiconductors is very uncertain and dynamic. In fact, sometimes, our suppliers have a weekly schedule which also gets altered. And that makes us change our production plans.”

MG Astor: Powertrain

The MG Astor will only come with two petrol engines. The first is a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre engine producing 110hp and 144nm of torque. It comes mated to an 8-step CVT gearbox or a manual gearbox. The more powerful engine is a 1.3-litre turbocharged engine that produces 140hp and 220nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

MG Astor: Interior

The interior gets a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminium accents. There will be an option of three interior colour schemes, including a dual-tone Sangria red, dual-tone Iconic Ivory and Tuxedo black. The centre stage is taken by the 10.1-inch HD touchscreen which features Jio e-sim for connected car features such as voice commands. It also gets an AI assistant which is basically a droid placed on the Astor’s dashboard that can interact with you.

MG Astor: Safety

The Astor will come loaded with active and passive safety features. It will come with 6 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, hill-hold control, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers and hill descent control. It will also feature autonomous level 2 capability such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, speed assist system, blind-spot detection, forward-collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert and intelligent headlamp control.