Here Are The Top 5 Adventure Bikes That We Wish To See In India!

In today’s pacing world, it is important to give it a rest and take a break. While some prefer a calm and soothing cup of tea, the free-revving sole wants to grab onto the handlebars and ride their hearts out. Every person has that thrill-seeker side. As and when we turn ourselves in, the adrenaline takes over, and then the ‘kick’ is all that matters. Keeping this in mind, today we bring to you the top 5 Adventure Tourer Bikes that we would like to see in India.

KTM 890 Adventure

This bike continues to ride even when the tarmac hits the limit. There is no stopping when it comes to the 889cc dual-cylinder engine that puts out 104.6PS of power and 100Nm of torque. It offers all-terrain tires on spoke wheels. The front mudguard is raised and gives the front end a beak shape. It gets a dual front brake disc and a single at the rear and has dual-channel cornering ABS. the new-gen bike also offers suspension adjustability.

Husqvarna Norden 901

Husqvarna looks ready to scale mountains, and transverse through all possible terrains. It is a bulkier-looking bike with its more prominent tank cowling. The bike is powered by an 889cc two-cylinder engine that puts out 105HP of power. It gets block pattern rubber stretched over spoke wheels for added grip. It has a ground clearance of 252mm. The front mudguard sits right on top of the wheel. The windscreen is blackened and the headlamp has a round shape to it. It also has dual-channel ABS for the two brake discs at the front and the single disc at the rear.

Yamaha Tenere 700

This bike is aimed at a more beginner-intermediate market, to open more possibilities for the rider. The bike has a 689cc twin-cylinder engine that puts out 72.4BHP of power and 68Nm of torque. It offers a more open body look, thanks to lesser body panels on the bike. It gets block pattern tires and spoke wheels; the front wheel on this bike is thinner in comparison to other adventure bikes. The mudguard sits over the front wheel, and we see a taller windscreen on top of the quad set-up headlights. The bike offers dual brake discs up front and a single disc at the rear, both ends get selectable ABS.

Aprilia Tuareg 660

The Tuareg 660 packs the best of both worlds, may it be tarmac or its natural habitat; the off roads. This bike also offers a more rustic open bike look. It is powered by a 660cc engine, but don’t be fooled by the smaller sized engine as it packs a good amount of grunt with 80HP of power and 70Nm of torque. It has a ground clearance of more than 240mm. The design on the front is quite different, with a large windscreen and a fairly small headlamp bowl. It gets off-road tire and spoke wheels. There are two brake discs at the front and a single disc at the rear, ABS comes as standard and can be deactivated.

Honda CRF190L

The Honda CRF190L is the smallest bike on our list. It is powered by a 184.4cc engine that puts out 15.7PS of power and 15.75Nm of torque. It is also lighter, at only 145kg the bike should be easy to maneuver and handle in off-road conditions. The bike provides a good starting point for adventurers to enter into the sport. It has a very slim design.

Offers a Medium-sized windscreen and LED headlights. It does not get an under-carriage engine protection cover. We get a single brake disc at the front and drum brakes at the rear. It also gets spoke wheels for added rigidity.