TVS-owned Norton Takes The Wraps Off Its Flagship Superbike V4SV

Norton is undoubtedly one of the most iconic bikemakers to ever grace the game and TVS made the headlines last year when it arrived to rescue Norton from absolute bankruptcy. And now, under new ownership, Norton Motorcycles has shared the first images and details of their redesigned flagship superbike – the V4SV. The company claims that it is ‘all-new and re-engineered to be the most luxurious British superbike ever created’. Those claims are high and so are the stakes because the superbike game is now fiercer than ever before!

Drop-dead gorgeous

It is still every bit Norton as the bike it replaces, which is the V4SS. The polished aluminum frame screams Norton and there is one thing for sure, if you take it out on the streets, it is bound to turn several heads.

Norton has also claimed that with the V4SV, they have “combined their extensive racing experience with everything they know a rider demands from a road bike. With the V4SV, they’ve raised the bar higher than ever before.” The bodywork and the fuel tank is made out of carbon fibre. If you opt for the ‘Carbon’ model, it will also come equipped with wheels made out of, you guessed it, carbon fibre!

Specs and features

Inside the gorgeously sculpted bodywork, sits a 1,200cc V4 engine that makes a claimed 187.5hp and 125Nm. Instead of making the bike more powerful than its predecessor, Norton has significantly detuned it because the V4SS used to put down 200hp and 130Nm. It might suggest that new Norton thought the engine was overstressed in the old bike.

The cycle parts are still a top-drawer affair as it gets a fully adjustable Ohlins NIX30 fork and Ohlins TTXGP monoshock. The foot-pegs and yokes are billet-machined.

It also gets Brembo monobloc brakes with 330mm discs. In terms of tech, the new V4 still has keyless ignition, TFT dash (although it’s dropped an inch to 6in) and rear facing camera.

It will be available in two colours, Manx silver with red and black pinstriping and red Oz aluminium wheels or Carbon finish complete with carbon-fibre BST wheels. Prices aren’t out yet but looking at the premium status Norton usually commands, it is expected to breach the INR 40 Lakh mark in Indian money.