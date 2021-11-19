Harley-Davidson Sportster S To Be Launched At India Bike Week 2021

We might have gotten a little disheartened when Harley-Davidson announced its exit from India but deep inside our hearts, we knew that the iconic American brand will make a comeback! And that is exactly what has happened because H-D India is indeed back. After launching the Pan America 1250 in India and proving its might by sending 5 riders to the mighty Kela Pass, H-D India is now gearing up to launch the Sportster S. The company has made it official on its social media handles that it is going to launch the Sportster S in India during, wait for it… India Bike Week 2021!

IBW and motorcycle launches

IBW and bike launches go hand in hand and why wouldn’t they? IBW is considered to be the biggest biker rave in the Indian sub-continent and manufacturers don’t want to miss out on such opportunities to launch or showcase their new products.

H-D Sportster S: Design

As the bikemaker claims, with the Sportster S, they have put the Sport back in Sportster. The Sportster S is one of the few concepts revealed by Harley a few years back that has now turned into reality.

As far as looks are concerned, the Sportster S is a proper muscle bike, rather than a cruiser or a roadster for that matter. Starting with the front, it derives cues from the latest iteration of the Fat Bob and the mean headlamp unit lends it a load of character. How can we not mention the drag-style handlebar that proves its sporty intent! The lightweight rims are wrapped in thick rubber at both ends to make sure that all the might of the engine is put down on the road in the desired manner.

The high-mounted exhaust will instantly remind you of the legendary XR750 flat-track motorcycle. It gets a thin single seat so you can go hooning around with no passenger whining at the back.

Specs and features

Now comes the most interesting bit about the motorcycle, the engine. It is the same Revolution Max 1250 engine that powers the affairs in Pan America. But it has been slightly detuned for the Sportster S and now puts down 121Hp as opposed to 150HP in the ADV-tourer. However, the torque output remains the same at 125NM.

The Sportster S comes with quite a bit of tech, too. It has full LED lighting, a four-inch TFT display, cruise control, ABS, traction control and Bluetooth. Harley also added its Drag Torque Slip Control, which works to mitigate rear wheel lock-up from engine braking. The S also features several rider modes, including two user-programmable modes.

Suspension duties are handled by Showa-sourced 43mm inverted forks and a piggyback reservoir rear shock with remote preload adjustment. There is only a single front brake disc, which is a bizarre choice on a bike this powerful. Thankfully, Harley went with a large single brake from Brembo.