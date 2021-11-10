Upcoming Yezdi Adventure Bike Spotted Yet Again

One could say that we are currently in the era of resurrection in the automotive industry. Classic Legends, which is Mahindra’s subsidiary resurrected the Jawa brand a few years back and now they seem all geared up to breathe a new life into another iconic brand – Yezdi. Even the name of Yezdi takes us on a nostalgic trip and now, we can expect to see new motorcycles wearing the Yezdi badge. Earlier this year, a Yezdi Scrambler was spotted testing. Being dubbed as Roadking for now, the Scrambler motorcycle will be accompanied by an Adventure motorcycle as well!

Yezdi Adventure Bike: What To expect?

Recently, a new video of Yezdi’s ADV has emerged online, which gives us the clearest look at the motorcycle yet. Posted by The Fat Biker, the video also gives us a narration regarding what all can be expected from the upcoming adventure bike. The ADV that can be seen in the spy video seems to have the RE Himalayan in its crosshair. It features an upright riding position and runs on spoked wheels, a fatter rear tire with block-pattern treads, and a single, round headlight, just like the Himalayan. Enhancing its touring ability is a standard windscreen. Just like the RE Himalayan, the Yezdi ADV also sports accessories and luggage mounting points next to the fuel tank.

The current set of images reveal a finished upswept exhaust. While there’s no information on exact engine specifications, the radiator and engine head design seems identical to that on the Jawas, and this could mean that these motorcycles will feature an iteration of the Jawa engine, as expected. Jawa’s 293 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor churns out 27.3 ps and peak torque of 27 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant-mesh transmission. We cannot rule out the possibility of Yezdi making use of the 334cc motor currently powering the affairs in the Jawa Perak. This unit makes 30.64 ps / 32.74 Nm and is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

Yezdi’s upcoming adventure motorcycle is expected to launch in the first half of 2022.It will likely be priced between Rs. 1.75 lakh to Rs. 2.1 lakh (ex-showroom), and upon arrival, the ADV will be a direct rival to Royal Enfield Himalayan. It will also compete with KTM 250 Adventure and BMW G310 GS but will be more affordable than them