Best Streetfighter Bikes in India, Under INR 2 Lakhs

The sub-2 lakh segment is quite an interesting one, as it is filled with the list of super-affordable, fast and agile bikes. Even though these bikes fall under the category of commuter motorcycles, they are still considered as a class representing outright performance motorcycles. The best thing about this segment is the variety of motorcycles available in this price bracket. But, the all-time public favourite is the streetfighter bike range. 250cc motorcycles are the leaders in this segment, but there are a few 150cc bikes and 200cc bikes along with a 400cc bike which can outperform them. Here is a list of the best streetfighter bikes available under the price of Rs 2 Lakhs:

Bajaj Dominar 400

Starting with the most powerful bike in the range, the Bajaj Dominar gets a 373cc engine which now produces 40 HP and 35 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is also equipped with dual-channel ABS. The Dominar 400 is priced at Rs 1.73 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Although it is positioned as more of a tourer, the Dominar can qualify as a streetfighter too for being versatile.

Bajaj Dominar 400 Specifications Engine 373.23 cc Power 40 HP @ 8,000 rpm Torque 35 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Price INR 1,75,000 onwards

KTM Duke 250

Unlike what many think, the KTM Duke 250 is quite a popular motorcycle. The Duke 250 gets a 248cc engine which produces 30 HP and 24 Nm of torque and gets a 6-speed gearbox. To comply with the BS-VI norms, the 250 Duke also gets dual-channel ABS now. The price for the ABS variant of the Duke 250 is Rs 1.93 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

KTM Duke 250 Specifications Engine 248.76 cc Power 29.6 HP @ 9,000 rpm Torque 24 Nm @ 7,500 rpm Price INR 1,93,421 onwards

KTM Duke 200

Being the younger sibling of the Duke 250, the KTM Duke 200 gets a 199cc engine, which is good enough to produce 25 HP and 19 Nm of torque and comes along with a 6-speed gearbox and single-channel ABS as standard. The Duke 200 is priced lower than the Duke 250 at Rs 1.59 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

KTM Duke 200 Specifications Engine 199.5 cc Power 24.6 HP @ 10,000 rpm Torque 19.3 Nm @ 8,000 rpm Price INR 1,59,168 onwards

Yamaha FZ-25

Yamaha’s best-selling 250cc bike in India is the FZ-25. Even though the FZ-25 was not available with ABS when it was first launched, it now comes with a dual-channel ABS variant. The bike is powered by a 249cc engine which produces 20 HP and 20 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Yamaha FZ-25 is priced at Rs 1.32 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Yamaha FZ-25 Specifications Engine 249 cc Power 20.3 HP @8,000 rpm Torque 20 Nm @ 6,000 rpm Price INR 1,32,350 onwards

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha’s latest addition is the MT-15 which is a 150cc monster, this bike has a 155cc engine which produces 19 HP and 15 Nm of torque and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is equipped with single-channel ABS as standard and is priced at Rs 1.36 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Engine 155 cc Power 19 HP @ 10,000 rpm Torque 14.7 Nm @ 8,500 rpm Price INR 1,36,000 onwards

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

This is the sportiest bike of TVS in the sub-200cc segment. The 160 4V has a 159cc engine which produces 16 HP and 15 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox and gets single-channel ABS as standard. The price of the Apache RTR 160 4V is Rs 1.01 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Specifications Engine 159.7 cc Power 16.3 HP @ 8,000 rpm Torque 14.8 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Price INR 1,01,844 onwards

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

This is the best affordable high-performance bike on this list. The RTR 200 4V has a 197cc engine which produces a healthy 20.5 HP and 18 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox and the bike is also equipped with dual-channel ABS and a slipper clutch in its top variant. The Apache RTR 200 4V is priced aggressively at Rs 1.13 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Specifications Engine 197.75 cc Power 20.7 HP @ 8,500 rpm Torque 18.1 Nm @ 7,000 rpm Price INR 1,13,636 onwards

Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS

The Pulsar 200 NS is one of the oldest streetfighter bikes in India and has a huge fanbase. It is powered by a 199.5cc engine which provides 23 HP and 18 Nm of torque. The transmission is a 6-speed and the bike still doesn’t get a FI (fuel injection) system. The ABS on this bike a single-channel system. The 200 NS is priced at Rs 1.11 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).