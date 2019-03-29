Ducati Opens Its 9th Dealership in the City of Hyderabad

Premiere Italian brand, Ducati has been catering to the Indian audience with as much as eight dealerships present all across the country. With the demand for premium and luxurious motorcycles on the rise in our country, Ducati has opened its doors to a new dealership in the city of Hyderabad. Located in the urban commercial centre of Hyderabad in Banjara Hills, this dealership has full-service capabilities. Ducati has partnered up with S&S AutoNation for this 10,300 square feet 3S facility. The ultra-modern state-of-the-art service facility located on the Road No. 12, Banjara Hills of Hyderabad is equipped with a fleet of highly trained and qualified sales professionals to cater to prospects and service professionals to ensure global levels of after-sales service and CAS solutions to the existing Ducatisti.

This dealership will cater to the entire range of Ducati motorcycles comprising of all thirty-one models across seven different families ranging from the iconic Monster to the powerful Diavel, the extremely versatile Multistrada and Hypermotard family, Scrambler Icon, Classic, Desert Sled and the Café Racer, the recently launched Scrambler 1100 family, sport-road SuperSport, and the most powerful Panigale superbikes including the Panigale V4 and the V4 R. The dealership will also allow Ducatisti to select from the complete range of apparel and accessories of both Ducati and Scrambler brands. A Desmo Owners Club is also in works for Hyderabad and once ready, the club will become the 4th DOC in India after Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

“The year 2019 is off to a great start for Ducati in India. After successfully completing the Dream Tour to Rajasthan and the Off-Road Days 2nd edition in Bengaluru, we’re thrilled to expand our reach in Hyderabad. We have a large Ducatisti community in and around Hyderabad and this dealership will allow us to further cultivate the community in the region. We are proud to have one of the biggest product ranges in the market and along with world-class after-sales & service and our partnership with S&S AutoNation, we look forward to providing the true Ducati riding and ownership experience and make this market very important for us.” said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India.

Koti Paruchuri, Dealer Principal of S&S AutoNation said, “Ducati has been an aspirational brand for me since childhood. The technological advancements that Ducati brings out year after year make it the most revered motorcycle brand in the world. We, at S&S AutoNation are proud to be associated with Ducati as their dealer for Telangana & Andhra Pradesh and we look forward to painting the town Red!”