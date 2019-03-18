How Does the Yamaha MT-15 Fare Against Its Rivals?

Yamaha yesterday launched their new MT-15 street fighter in the Indian market. Paired with the same single cylinder, 155cc motor as the R15 v3, the bike is priced at Rs 1,36,000. There are other contenders in the market, which have better features and are priced slightly below Yamaha’s latest launch. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, and the KTM Duke 200 are all in a higher segment comes close to the Yamaha in terms of price. These naked street bikes have some serious potential and can give the MT-15 a run for its money. So, here is a spec comparison of these four bikes.

Yamaha MT-15 Dimensions Compared with Rivals

The MT-15 has the shortest wheelbase in its segment and is also the lightest which makes it more agile in city traffic. But, the small fuel tank might pose a problem in the long run.

Length Width Height Seat Height Ground Clearance Kerb Weight Wheelbase Fuel Tank Yamaha MT-15 2020 mm 800 mm 1070 mm 810 mm 155 mm 138 kgs 1335 mm 10 litres TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 2050 mm 790 mm 1105 mm 800 mm 180 mm 180 kgs 1353 mm 12 litres Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 2017 mm 804 mm 1075 mm 805 mm 169 mm 154 kgs 1363 mm 12 litres KTM Duke 200 2050 mm 730 mm 1274 mm 810 mm 170 mm 148 kgs 1367 mm 11 litres

Yamaha MT-15 Engine Compared with Rivals

Despite having the smallest engine, the MT-15 does not lack much in power when compared to its rivals.

Engine Type Displacement Power Torque Transmission Fuel System Yamaha MT-15 Liquid-cooled, SOHC 155 cc 19.3 HP 14.7 Nm 6-speed Fuel Injection TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Oil-cooled, SOHC 197.75 cc 21 HP 18.1 Nm 5-speed Fuel Injection Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Liquid-cooled, SOHC 199.5 cc 23.5 HP 18.3 Nm 6-speed Carburettor KTM Duke 200 Liquid-cooled, DOHC 199.5 cc 25.1 HP 19.2 Nm 6-speed Fuel Injection

Yamaha MT-15 Suspension and Brakes Compared with Rivals

In this price range, only the Apache RTR 200 4V comes with dual channel ABS.

Front Suspension Rear Suspension Front Brake Rear Brake ABS Yamaha MT-15 Telescopic forks Monoshock 282 mm, Single disc 220 mm, Single disc Single-channel TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Telescopic forks Monoshock 270 mm, Single disc 240 mm, Single disc Dual-channel Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Telescopic forks Monoshock 300 mm, Single disc 230 mm, Single disc Single-channel KTM Duke 200 Upside-down forks Monoshock 300 mm, Single disc 230 mm, Single disc Single-channel

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs 1,10,500 and the Pulsar NS 200 is priced in the same range at Rs 1,11,200. The KTM Duke 200, however, is a bit pricey at Rs 1,59,200. the MT-15 is a 150 cc bike and is priced at Rs 1,36,000 which seems a lot for its segment. (all prices, ex-showroom) So is the MT-15 worth its money? Well, we try to find out in our review which is linked below for you to see.