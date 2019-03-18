Trending:
How Does the Yamaha MT-15 Fare Against Its Rivals?

Yamaha yesterday launched their new MT-15 street fighter in the Indian market. Paired with the same single cylinder, 155cc motor as the R15 v3, the bike is priced at Rs 1,36,000. There are other contenders in the market, which have better features and are priced slightly below Yamaha’s latest launch. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, and the KTM Duke 200 are all in a higher segment comes close to the Yamaha in terms of price. These naked street bikes have some serious potential and can give the MT-15 a run for its money. So, here is a spec comparison of these four bikes.

Yamaha MT-15 Dimensions Compared with Rivals

The MT-15 has the shortest wheelbase in its segment and is also the lightest which makes it more agile in city traffic. But, the small fuel tank might pose a problem in the long run.

LengthWidthHeightSeat HeightGround ClearanceKerb WeightWheelbaseFuel Tank
Yamaha MT-152020 mm800 mm1070 mm810 mm155 mm138 kgs1335 mm10 litres
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V2050 mm790 mm1105 mm800 mm180 mm180 kgs1353 mm12 litres
Bajaj Pulsar NS 2002017 mm804 mm1075 mm805 mm169 mm154 kgs1363 mm12 litres
KTM Duke 2002050 mm730 mm1274 mm810 mm170 mm148 kgs1367 mm11 litres

Yamaha MT-15 Engine Compared with Rivals

Despite having the smallest engine, the MT-15 does not lack much in power when compared to its rivals.

Engine TypeDisplacementPowerTorqueTransmissionFuel System
Yamaha MT-15Liquid-cooled, SOHC155 cc19.3 HP14.7 Nm6-speedFuel Injection
TVS Apache RTR 200 4VOil-cooled, SOHC197.75 cc21 HP18.1 Nm5-speedFuel Injection
Bajaj Pulsar NS 200Liquid-cooled, SOHC199.5 cc23.5 HP18.3 Nm6-speedCarburettor
KTM Duke 200Liquid-cooled, DOHC199.5 cc25.1 HP19.2 Nm6-speedFuel Injection

Yamaha MT-15 Suspension and Brakes Compared with Rivals

In this price range, only the Apache RTR 200 4V comes with dual channel ABS.

Front SuspensionRear SuspensionFront BrakeRear BrakeABS
Yamaha MT-15Telescopic forksMonoshock282 mm, Single disc220 mm, Single discSingle-channel
TVS Apache RTR 200 4VTelescopic forksMonoshock270 mm, Single disc240 mm, Single discDual-channel
Bajaj Pulsar NS 200Telescopic forksMonoshock300 mm, Single disc230 mm, Single discSingle-channel
KTM Duke 200Upside-down forksMonoshock300 mm, Single disc230 mm, Single discSingle-channel

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs 1,10,500 and the Pulsar NS 200 is priced in the same range at Rs 1,11,200. The KTM Duke 200, however, is a bit pricey at Rs 1,59,200. the MT-15 is a 150 cc bike and is priced at Rs 1,36,000 which seems a lot for its segment. (all prices, ex-showroom) So is the MT-15 worth its money? Well, we try to find out in our review which is linked below for you to see.

