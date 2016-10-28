How to transform your Mahindra Bolero into a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen

That, my friends, started life as a humble Mahindra Bolero. But somewhere down the line, its owner thought he’d be better off with a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. There was one problem though. He couldn’t afford one. No worries, said the guys at Kerala based R&T Auto Catalyst, as they drove off in his Bolero, promising a Mercedes in return. It’s like Xzibit ringing your door bell, asking for the keys to your dilapidated ride, and then transforming it into something awesome a week later. This is like being in an episode of ‘Pimp my Ride’, and one hell of an episode at that.

After coming to an agreement that both the Bolero and the G-Wagen share the same boxy shape (somewhat, but it’ll do here), work began on the transformation. Most of the Bolero’s stock body panels were swapped with ones mimicking the G-Wagen’s bodywork. The new panels, custom built by R&T Auto Catalyst, went on, followed by G-Wagen inspired bumpers, headlamps, tail lamps, bonnet and grille. And I must say that the results are impressive.

The entire front fascia will easily pass off as a G-Wagen’s to the casual observer, while the implementation of additional details like G-Wagen badges, wheel arch flares, ORVMs, a spare wheel cover and a running board (all inspired from the G-Wagen) seal the deal. What’s more, this Bolero masquerades as the G 55 AMG. That explains the fat tires on an extended track courtesy spacers, and the AMG replica wheels.

The interiors have been made to look richer with the addition of leather all around, and of course, the Mercedes logo on the Mahindra steering wheel says it all. There are no details on whether the Bolero received an engine swap. We reckon that it continues to run the stock 2.5-liter turbo diesel DI engine. The only area where this Bolero-turned-to-G-Class comes off a bit lacking is size. Or the lack of it. The G-Wagen is a large vehicle with oodles of presence, and this contraption can never match it in that area. A crazy modification, nonetheless.