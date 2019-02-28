The Tata Hexa 2019 Edition Is Here, Prices Start at INR 14.38 Lakh

Amongst the launch of the Harrier, the announcement of the Altroz hatchback at their upcoming cars at the Geneva Motorshow, the Tata Hexa has been sort of forgotten. The flagship Tata model has been on sale for two years now and has had a successful run till now. For the 2019 model year, the Hexa will carry some changes on the inside and outside. This new model year also takes the entry-level XE variant out of the showrooms and the XM now would be the base level variant of the Hexa.

On the inside, the Hexa would offer a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one seen in the Tata Tiago XZ+ model. This system will be connected with the 10-speaker JBL system which would keep the audiophiles amongst you very happy. This new screen would be replacing the 5-inch touchscreen system seen earlier. Also present is a chrome surround for the AC vents and a black finish on the lower part of the steering wheel.

The older 5-inch infotainment screen is gone

Coming to the outside, the Hexa will now come with new 5 colour shades – white, silver, grey, blue and bronze. The former three shades can also be configured in a dual tone finish with an Infinity Black painted roof for the former three colours and a Titanium Grey painted roof for the latter two. The automatic models will come with 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and the other higher spec variants will come with 16-inch charcoal grey wheels.

According to Mr S. N. Barman – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors – “In our continuous endeavour to offer our customers with a superior driving experience, we are pleased to introduce the new Hexa 2019 edition. Our versatile SUV Hexa has caught the imagination of the country with its distinctive on-road and off-road capabilities and has witnessed a strong traction in the market. We are confident that this new edition will help us take forward our brand promise of offering customers aspirational products with the next level of design and technology.“

Also Read: 7-Seater Tata Harrier To Be Revealed At The Upcoming Geneva Motor Show

Apart from these cosmetic changes, the Hexa will remain the same mechanically and continue to use the 2.2-litre diesel engine tuned to produce 156 hp and 400 Nm of torque. As standard, the engine is mated to a 6-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission is also on offer. The prices of the Hexa now range from INR 14.38 lakh and INR 18.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).