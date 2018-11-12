Mahindra Scorpio S9 Launched At INR 13.99 Lakh

Bridging the gap between the top-spec S11 variant and the middle-spec S7, a new S9 variant of the very popular Mahindra Scorpio has been launched. Priced at 13.99 Lakh (Ex-Delhi), the Mahindra Scorpio S9 is available at dealerships across India, starting today.

What do you get for that money? The new Scorpio S9 variant will be powered by a 140 BHP mHAWK engine which punches out 320 Nm torque and has been paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Until now, this higher state of tune of the 2.2-liter motor was only available with the S11. What the S9 variant also gets is several hi-end features, such as Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), 15 cm Touchscreen Infotainment with GPS navigation, Static-bending Projector Headlamps, LED Light Guides, ORVMs with Side-turn Indicators, and Audio and Cruise Control switches on the Steering.

What the Mahindra Scorpio S9 also gets is twin airbags with ABS, front fog lamps, anti-theft warning, panic brake indication and an engine immobilizer. Mahindra is also gearing up to launch a new flagship this month – The Alturas G4 SUV. Speaking on the introduction of the S9 variant of the Scorpio, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Scorpio changed the landscape of the Indian Auto Industry and continues to be a dominant force in the SUV segment. The new Scorpio S9 offers a great feature package at an attractive price point making it a compelling buy for customers looking for a true-blue SUV, while retaining Scorpio’s core DNA of Power, Driving Thrill & Adventure.”