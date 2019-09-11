Audi Q7 Black Edition Launched, Prices Start From INR 82.15 Lakh

Today, German luxury car manufacturer, Audi launched a limited edition version of its flagship SUV, called the Q7 Black Edition. Apart from being a limited-edition offering, the immensely popular Audi Q7 has maintained its position in the full-size luxury segment, as it comes equipped with a host of features and accessories making it even more attractive. This is why Audi has decided to offer the Q7 with a Black Styling Package which will be exclusive to only 100 units. In the Black Edition, the 7-seater luxury SUV gets a high-quality exterior that blends well with the dynamic sidelines of the vehicle to give it an aggressive and bold appearance. The bookings for the Audi Q7 Black Edition have already begun and the prices start from INR 82,15,000 (ex-showroom, India).

Mechanically speaking, the Q7 is available with 2 engine options: a 3.0-litre TDI (Diesel) which is capable of producing around 249 PS of power and 600 Nm of peak torque and a 2.0-litre TFSI (Petrol) which produces 252 PS of power and around 370 Nm of peak torque. The Audi Q7 Black Edition also gets a load of new cosmetic upgrades, including a new radiator grille frame, horizontal radiator grille struts and lateral air intake struts in Titanium Black Gloss. To highlight the dynamic off-roading capabilities of the vehicle, the door trim strips get a titan black gloss finishing with Quattro embossing. The frame mouldings on the side windows and roofline get high-gloss black, while the rear diffuser gets a Titanium Black Matt paint job. Even the roof rails and the alloy wheels are painted black.

Also Read: Audi Unveils The Next Generation RS7 Sportback At The Frankfurt Motor Show

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Audi has been a pioneer in the luxury SUV segment and the Audi Q7 particularly has maintained competitive advantage ever since its launch. At the top of luxury, our customers want to showcase their individuality and exclusivity; the new Audi Q7 Black Edition will offer our customers just that – great features and innovative accessories in a limited-edition model. We are selling only 100 units of the Audi Q7 Black Edition and are confident that Audi family members and luxury aficionados will grab the opportunity to own this attractive car. To uplift the consumer sentiment this festive season, Government of India’s initiative of 30% depreciation will act as a booster.”