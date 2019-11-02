Audi A4 Quick Lift Launched; Prices Start From INR 41.49 Lakh

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi, recently launched the A4 Quick Lift in India. This new facelift version is available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology and is also known as the A4 QL. As the brand is still assessing the launch of BS-VI compliant diesel engines, the A4 QL will only be available with a 1.4-litre petrol engine for now. Prices for the new Audi A4 Quick Lift start from INR 41.49 Lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the base variant and goes up to INR 45.55 Lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec variant.

In terms of design, the new A4 QL gets a bunch of cosmetic upgrades, that includes a new redesigned front bumper with fog lamps and silver inserts around the lamps, a set of new LED headlamps with DRLs and a set of new stylish 17-inch alloy wheels. Apart from these changes, the Audi A4 remains similar to its predecessor, as the interior, side profile and overall design and dimensions are left untouched. Also, the A4 now gets new dual-tone interior colour options: Black & Atlas Beige and Black & Nougat Brown.

Mechanically, the A4 Quick Lift is powered by a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder TFSI engine that produces 148 HP of power and 250Nm of peak torque. This engine is then paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox, which is capable enough to propel this vehicle from 0-100kmph in just 8.5 seconds and provide a top speed of 210 kmph. The new Audi A4 Quick Lift will continue to rival against the likes of the newly launched BMW 3-Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE.

Speaking about the Audi A4 Quick Lift, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The Audi A4 Quick Lift is currently available in the petrol engine. We are evaluating our diesel strategy for BSVI. The Audi A4 Quick Lift has undergone styling and feature changes including a new bumper on the front and rear. In addition, Auto Park Assist comes as standard on the Technology variant.”