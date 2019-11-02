Ford’s New SYNC 4 System Has Twice The Computing Power Of Sync 3

What still is one of the slickest car infotainment systems out there, Ford’s SYNC 3 system will be replaced by the company’s new next generation of SYNC 4 communications and entertainment system. It brings new levels of intelligence and twice the computing power of SYNC 3 to help make navigation, music and connecting the vehicle to a smartphone faster and easier. Tailored to run on a variety of new touchscreen displays, from 8 inches to 15.5 inches, SYNC 4 includes enhanced multi-tasking to simultaneously display different features at the same time, in addition to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SYNC AppLink compatibility.

It features cloud-based connectivity and conversational voice recognition to deliver comprehensive search results and more functionality for customers. The system also includes cloud-based optional navigation to keep up with the latest traffic information, the ability to quickly browse digital owner’s manuals. Ford’s new SYNC 4 system will feature different looks and capabilities depending on the vehicle, screen size and customer needs. However, all versions will provide users with the power to multi-task, without needing to swap or tab through multiple screens.

On all-new 12-inch screens, multi-tasking will be enabled by splitting the screen into larger and smaller windows. With large 15.5-inch screens, SYNC 4 features the addition of Adaptive Dash Cards. Instead of having to navigate menus every time you want to launch an app, recently used or popular features are listed horizontally underneath the main portion of the screen in individual dash cards. These cards display helpful information such as the next step on your route, but they are interactive as well. You can pause or skip songs directly through the card instead of having to bring up your music player, and similarly, view your phone status or hang up calls through the card as well.

Navigation is fully connected to and informed by the internet with maps that are frequently refreshed with the latest available traffic and construction information, ensuring customers are getting the most up-to-date info for their routes. Ford also equipped SYNC 4 with optional navigation with the ability to share parking space availability and prices. SYNC 4 can also understand conversational requests, such as “Find me the best Thai restaurant,” and offer data-based suggestions to drivers. Natural speech recognition enables communication via SMS and email. The new SYNC 4 system will be available on select Ford vehicles starting in 2020.