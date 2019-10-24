Audi Launches The New A6 Sedan In India; Prices Start From INR 54.2 Lakh

Today, German Luxury Car Manufacturer, Audi, launched the new generation A6 in India. This new model comes equipped with many advanced and premium features like the Audi Virtual Cockpit, dual touchscreen displays in the centre console, driver-assist features and many more. The car also gets MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle) technology that runs via the alternator starter and additional lithium-ion battery and 12V subsystem. This allows the combustion engine to switch off and recover power whenever possible, thus improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. Prices for the new Audi A6 start from INR 54,20,000 (ex-showroom, India).

In terms of design and features, the new A6 now gets an increased boot space capacity of 530 litres, an electric trunk lid with sensor-controlled activation, steel and aluminium structure for increased body strength and rigidity, new aerodynamic design for improved performance, new leather/leatherette seats and a large panoramic glass sunroof. The other smart features in the new A6 include Matrix LED headlights with high-resolution beam, low-set single-frame grille, a 10.1-inch infotainment display, ambient lighting, 4-zone air-conditioning, electrically adjustable steering column, memory function for side mirrors and driver and passenger seats, different driver profiles, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound, lane departure warning, Audi park assist, wireless phone charging, a heavy-duty suspension system to tackle bad roads and an Electronic Chassis Platform (ECP) for a smooth and comfortable drive.

Mechanically, the new A6 gets Audi’s 2.0-litre TFSI engine which is now BS-VI compliant. This engine can generate 245 HP and 370 Nm of peak torque while being paired with a 7-speed S-Tronic transmission that can propel the car from 0-100 kmph in just 6.8 seconds. The car also gets a 73-litre fuel tank and a set of 225/55 R18 tyres fitted on the 18-inch alloy wheels. The car is also equipped with ‘myAudi Connect’ services as an optional feature.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillion, Head of Audi India, said, “With the launch of the new Audi A6, we are presenting the eighth generation of the successful full-size sedan that brings numerous innovations to the segment. The new Audi A6 heralds the very best of luxury and technology, while also marking the entry of our first BS-VI compliant model in the country. Whether in terms of digitalization, comfort or sportiness the elegantly sculptured new Audi A6 is a multi-talent in the luxury class and we are confident that it will be one of our best-selling models in India. The new Audi A6 is a car that will attract buyers who want to drive as well as be driven. It is a blend of front and rear seat comfort offered with a host of gadgets that will appeal to the user. With the launch of the new A6 and a slew of other launches in 2020 we are confident of increasing our car lineup in India.”