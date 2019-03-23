Tata Buzzard to Be Named Cassini in India

After launching their latest lineup at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Tata Motors will now rename the Harrier-based Buzzard, as Tata Cassini in India. Tata had previously specified that the H7X would be named Buzzard only in the European Markets. This raised a question, what would the H7X be called in India. But, soon enough a patent filled around the same date by Tata Motors indicated the name Cassini for the H7X in India. The name Cassini is derived from NASA’s Cassini Sattelite which had gone all the way to explore the planet Saturn and was developed by an alliance between the European Space Agency and NASA.

The front-end of the Cassini looks identical to the Harrier. The interior will also be inspired by the Harrier and will offer a similar set-up like, the floating-type infotainment system and wooden trim. Tata has made a few design changes on the Cassini that would replace the coupe-like roof of the Harrier with a much longer and straighter covering. The straighter roof will provide a spacious cabin along with enough headroom for the third-row passengers. The side-body gets a muscular design, which will enhance the car’s road presence.

Tata will likely use Harrier’s 2.0-litre KRYOTEC engine to power the Cassini, but the power output is expected to be higher. Tata is also expected to offer a 6-speed automatic transmission sourced from Hyundai. This same transmission will also be available with the Harrier in the near-future. Tata Cassini is based on the same Omega ARC platform like the Tata Harrier. However, the overall size of this vehicle is bigger than the Harrier. Tata has also stated that the Omega ARC platform can even accommodate a 4WD drive system and Tata may introduce this system with the new Cassini.

Tata is planning to launch a lot of vehicles in 2019. They will start the production with the all-new Altroz, which will take on the likes of Hyundai Elite i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and after some time, they will launch the all-new Cassini in the market. We expect this vehicle to hit showrooms in Q3 2019, sometime around the festive season.