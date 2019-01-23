The All-New Tata Harrier Launched, Prices Start at INR 12.69 Lakh

The wait is finally over, Tata launched the most awaited Harrier SUV today. Available in 4 variants XE, XM, XT and XZ; the SUV is priced at INR 12.69 Lakh, INR 13.75 Lakh, INR 14.95 Lakh and INR 16.25 Lakh respectively(All prices are ex-showroom). Tata will also offer 5 mesmerizing paint options, they are – Calisto Copper, Thermisto Gold, Ariel Silver, Telesto Grey and Orcus White. Stay tuned for the latest live updates on this new SUV. The first 5 customers of this SUV received delivery of their new vehicle at the launch event itself.

We first saw the Harrier in the form of the H5X concept, which was unveiled at the Delhi Auto Expo last year. A global SUV, the Harrier uses the same architecture as its sibling, the Discovery Sport from JLR. The exterior, as striking as it looks, is the first vehicle from Tata to carry forward the Impact 2.0 design language. The exterior design of the Harrier looks very similar to what we saw in the concept H5X SUV. The headlights find a spot in the bumper and look rather aggressive. The LED DRLs mounted on the top edge of the bonnet make the Harrier look like an aggressive cat ready to attack its prey.

On the inside, the Harrier welcomes you to a very premium world. The car gets an 8.8 touchscreen infotainment system which is paired with a 9-speaker JBL audio system. The centre armrest comes with a chilling function and has enough space to store some of your favourite beverages. In front of the armrest is a rather unique hand brake lever which imitates the throttle lever of an aircraft. The instrument console holds a digital screen which provides you with ample information. Being the largest car in its class, the Harrier has enough room for the rear occupants on offer. The rear passengers even get their own AC vents and an armrest with cup holders.

Underneath the bonnet of the Harrier is a Fiat-sourced 2-litre diesel engine. Equipped with an eVGT, the ‘Kryotec’ engine is tuned to deliver a peak power output of 140 PS and a maximum twisting force of 350 Nm. The Harrier comes with a 6-speed manual transmission only. The engine is paired with Multi-drive 2.0 which offers 3 modes – Eco, City and Sport. Moreover, the ESP terrain response system offers 3 driving modes – Normal, Rough and Wet which, when combined, make driving this vehicle as effortless as possible. The Harrier also scores big on safety, the car offers as many as 6 airbags along with ABS and EBD. The car also gets an advanced ESP system which will make sure the car is always pointing in the right direction, on the road.

The Harrier is now the flagship offering from Tata Motors and it sure does the part of looking so. With prices ranging from INR 12.69 Lakh to INR 16.25 Lakh, the Harrier is one vehicle the competition should be worried about. Click here for our review of the car and below are some images of the Harrier from the launch event.