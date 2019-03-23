Have a Look at the Indonesian-Spec Ertiga Sport

Entering the second generation of production in the Indian market, the Ertiga MPV is a very popular offering from the manufacturer. This model has been on sale in international markets as well for quite some time now, and has been offered in a new variant for the Indonesian market. Called the Ertiga Sport, as the name suggests, this car comes with different cosmetic enhancements to make it look more sporty. The Ertiga is available with the 1.5-litre petrol engine in the Indonesian market with an option of either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox to suit one’s own needs.

The exterior is where the most amount of change can be seen, the sporty body kit comprises various additional parts for a more sporty appearance. The front grille is new, which matches well with the sport bumper at the front. The Ertiga Sport also gets a brand new DRL which is integrated near the fog lamps of the car. The rear comes with a faux diffuser which also looks very sporty, and completes the sporty look with a new under spoiler and a reverse parking camera. The side profile of the car is enhanced by an underside spoiler and new dual tone alloy wheels.

Moving to the inside, the Ertiga Sport gets an all-black treatment. The monotonous black shade is broken by faux wood trim, which ups the premium quotient as well. Apart from that, the basic equipment remains as same as the regular Ertiga and you get creature comforts like a touchscreen infotainment screen, colour MID in the instrument console and even an automatic climate control system with the car. Safety also is a very important factor in Ertiga Sport, which comes with a bunch of safety aids which include dual airbags, EBD, ESP and even hill hold control. This sporty vehicle comes in three colour options – Prime Cool Black, Metallic Magma Gray and Pearl Snow White.