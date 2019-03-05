7-Seater Tata Harrier Calls Itself The Buzzard At Geneva, Will Get A Different Name At Launch

Tata Motors launched a bunch of advanced and futuristic cars at their 21st appearance at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS). The Company fulfilled its promise by bringing to life the concepts showcased in 2018. Tata also surprised the Motor Show visitors with a dramatic unveil sequence to reveal their next generation passenger vehicles. One of them was The Buzzard – Tata’s answer to the 7-seater SUV segment.

The Tata Harrier’s elder, 7-seater sibling was finally revealed at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 under a name inspired by the fierce hawk-like bird which is known to provide and protect its family. This name is exclusive to the Geneva Motor Show, hinting towards a different name for the Indian market.

The Buzzard is the second vehicle built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architectural platform, which is derived from Land Rover’s renowned D8 platform, and the Impact 2.0 design dialect. It will be Tata’s flagship SUV when it goes on sale later this year.

It is tipped to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which propels the Harrier, however, in a different state of tune. The motor could develop 170 PS+, 350 Nm, and come mated with an automatic and manual gearbox, where the former will allow operation via a Jaguar style drive selector dial. A larger vehicle than the Harrier, which on its own is full of presence, the 7-seater variant gets a different tailgate which is more vertically upright, and an extended rear section to accommodate the additional seats. Unlike the Harrier, the D-pillar on this car isn’t blacked out for a floating-roof effect. Bits like roof rails and certain other elements also help with visual differentiation.

In terms of dimensions, the Buzzard stands 1786 mm tall, is 4661 mm long, 1894 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2741 mm. In comparison to the Harrier, the Buzzard is 63 mm longer and 80 mm taller, while the rest of the dimensions including the wheelbase are identical. On the inside, everything is identical to how things are inside the Harrier, except for the additional third row of seats. The last row features adjustable headrests and gets a 50:50 split function.