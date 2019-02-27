7-Seater Tata Harrier To Be Revealed At The Upcoming Geneva Motor Show

In the run-up to the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, Tata has started out by showcasing some teaser shots of their upcoming Altroz hatchback, a premium offering based on the 45X concept we saw at the Delhi Auto Expo earlier last year. The Indian brand is going to showcase this very car at the 89th edition of the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. Joining this car would be a new all-electric vehicle from the Indian manufacturer and the H7X (7-seater Tata Harrier), which the manufacturer has teased us with this time around. Here is the teaser, which displays the silhouette of the rear three-quarters of the upcoming 7-seater SUV.

The H7X is essentially a seven-seater variant of the newly launched Harrier SUV but will feature some design and mechanical changes over the latter. The H7X will also be given a different name. Carrying the same wheelbase, the H7X would be made a bit longer to accommodate the third row of seats. Other design highlights that can be seen in this teaser image are – an upright tailgate, large wheel arches and sporty looking roof rails. The larger wheel arches would probably be filled by 18-inch wheels and a huge footboard would be offered as well to make ingress and egress easier as the car seems to be too high off the ground.

Coming to the engine, the H7X will use the same Fiat sourced, Kryotec diesel engine which has a displacement of 2-litres and is also used in the Harrier SUV. However, for this application, Tata Motors will be tuning up the engine to 170 hp and offer more torque than the Harrier. A 4-wheel-drive system could also be made available with the car as an option, which when combined with the sorcery of the electronic drive mode selector will help the H7X navigate through all kinds of terrain.

Also Read: Tata’s New Premium Hatchback To Be Called The Altroz

Most importantly, Tata could also offer a Hyundai sourced, six-speed automatic gearbox with this model. Whatever Tata chooses to call the H7X, it is expected to be launched before the end of this year and prices would be slightly more than that of the Harrier. Just to give you some perspective, the Harrier currently retails between INR 12.69 Lakh to 16.25 Lakh. We shall bring you some more news on Tata’s presence at the Geneva Motor Show, stay tuned.