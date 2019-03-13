Tata Communications Becomes the Official Digital Transformation Partner of ROKiT Williams Racing

The 2019 season of Formula 1 will be starting from this weekend with the opening race in the country of Australia. With just a few days to go for the first race, renowned F1 team ROKiT Williams Racing announces their new alliance with Tata Communications. This F1 team has selected Tata Communications as the digital transformation partner. ROKiT Williams Racing will benefit from Tata Communications’ digital infrastructure to enable real-time data transfer between the pit-lane garage at each Grand Prix and the team’s race factory in the UK. This would enable the team to obtain insights and race data from any race track present on the F1 calendar.

Tata Communications’ extensive network comprises a superfast subsea fibre network that carries around 30% of the world’s Internet routes. It powers the Internet of Things applications across the globe, underpins Tata Communications’ cloud and cyber security services, and enables software-defined networking for multinational businesses. This would enable ROKiT Williams Racing’s engineers to share vital data and insights, and collaborate on race strategy with the team on the track as if they were in the same place.

Tata is also known for collaborating with other commonly known sports such as football, sailing, and cricket by using their networking, cloud, mobility and security expertise to pave the way for an advanced and more efficient way of working in sports. They enable fans to follow their heroes in new ways along with lowering the barriers for sports to expand to fresh markets. Tata Communications have also tested their latest in-action technologies such as the live 360°, Ultra-HD video, and explored how innovations such as the Internet of Things could offer distinctive data-driven insights for teams and individuals.

“Since 2012, Tata Communications’ role in F1® has continued to grow, and we’re incredibly proud to now work with one of the most iconic teams in the paddock,” said Mehul Kapadia, Managing Director of Tata Communications’ F1® Business and the company’s Global Head of Marketing. “Our aim is to unleash the full potential of digital transformation in live sports by enabling organisations like ROKiT Williams Racing to harness the power of our technology capabilities.”

“Unlike any other technology company, Tata Communications plays a central role in all areas of F1® – arguably the most challenging technology environment there is,” said Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, ROKiT Williams Racing.“We’ve chosen Tata Communications as our new partner because of its deep understanding of the F1®ecosystem and its unique technology requirements, and the company’s ‘whatever it takes’ attitude to support our team. We know we can trust Tata Communications to deliver at every race weekend, anywhere in the world.”