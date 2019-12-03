Tata Altroz Unveiled; Will Be Available With Two BS-VI Compliant Engine Options

Today, Tata Motors finally unveiled the all-new Altroz in India. This newly introduced hatchback will be available in five colour options and two BS-VI compliant engines. The car is slated for an early launch next year, while the bookings will begin from tomorrow morning. The Altroz can be reserved for a booking amount of Rs 21,000 at any Tata dealership across the country. Once launched, the car will take on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and the newly launched Toyota Glanza in the premium hatchback segment. Although the prices for the new Tata Altroz will be revealed in January next year, we believe the car will cost anywhere around INR 6-8 Lakhs (ex-showroom, India).

In terms of features, the Altroz is fitted with many segment-first features like a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, part-digital instrument cluster, a powered tailgate, fast mobile charging and a smart idle start-stop system. Apart from these segment-first features, the Altroz is also equipped with some common features like LED DRLs, Follow-me-home headlamps, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Steering-mounted controls, Automatic Climate Control, Rear AC vents, Cruise Control, Cooled Glovebox, etc. Also, the Altroz will be available in 5 colour options: Avenue White, Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Highstreet Gold and Midtown Grey.

Mechanically, the car will initially be available with just 2 engine options: a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will produce over 86 HP at 6,000 rpm and about 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine will produce over 90 HP at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. Both these engines will be paired with 5-speed manual gearboxes, while an automatic gearbox will be launched sometime later. The car will also be getting a set of 185/60 – R16 tyres for the diesel variants, while the petrol variants will be getting slightly thicker set of 195/55 – R16 tyres. Stay tuned for more updates about Tata’s recently unveiled premium hatchback!