Tata Altroz Bookings To Open On December 4th; Variants And Features To Be Announced A Day Prior

Marking the beginning of a busy year for Tata Motors, the Altroz hatchback will be available for pre-booking from the 4th of December, 2019. The premium hatchback’s website will also go live on the same day and showcase details about the product in entirety. A day prior to that, the car will be unveiled at the official media drive event, where variants and features will also be revealed. However, prices will only be announced in January 2020, during the official launch event.

The Tata Altroz will be the first product to be based on the carmaker’s new ALFA platform which will also underpin upcoming small and mid-size products. The premium hatchback will be introduced with BS-VI engines right from the beginning. Three powertrain options could be on offer – 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine producing 100 hp and 140 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre diesel engine cranking out 90 hp and a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine producing about 84 hp. All the aforementioned engines will only be offered with manual gearboxes initially and automatic choices could be offered at a later date.

First revealed at the Geneva Motor Show this year, the Altroz will boast about a premium cabin, fitted with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital instrument console, and a new flat-bottom steering wheel. Keeping with times, Tata Motors will also offer some smart features which keep up with our connected lives. The Altroz will be up against the likes of the Maruti Baleno, the Honda Jazz, the Hyundai i20 (to be updated next year) and the VW Polo. We expect prices for the Altroz to begin near the INR 5 lakh mark, going up to INR 8 – 8.5 lakh for the top-spec variant. However, diesel variants could cost more, given the fact that BS6-compliance for diesel engines requires the usage of technology which does hike the cost by a big margin.

In the future, the Altroz could also be offered in an all-electric avatar, which was first showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. This EV variant will be powered by Tata’s latest Ziptron technology and will target to achieve a total range of 250 – 300 kms on a full charge. The Ziptron tech will also feature fast-charging that will charge the battery up to 80% in under 60 minutes.