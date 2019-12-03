Comparison: Tata Altroz Vs Rivals
Today, Tata Motors unveiled its first premium hatchback. This new car is called the Altroz and it is Tata’s first BS-VI compliant car. The car will officially launch in the month of January next year and it will take on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and the newly launched Toyota Glanza. Tata has also equipped the Altroz with a bunch of new segment-first features to give a tough competition to the cars in its segment. Let’s have a look at how the new Tata Altroz competes against the rest of the cars in the premium hatchback segment:
Also Read: Tata Altroz Unveiled; Will Be Available With Two BS-VI Compliant Engine Options
Dimensions
|Dimensions
|Tata Altroz
|Hyundai Elite i20
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza
|Honda Jazz
|Volkswagen Polo
|Length (mm)
|3990
|3985
|3995
|3955
|3971
|Width (mm)
|1755
|1734
|1745
|1694
|1682
|Height (mm)
|1523
|1505
|1510
|1544
|1469
|Wheelbase (mm)
|2501
|2570
|2520
|2530
|2469
|Ground Clearance (mm)
|165
|170
|170
|165
|165
|Turning Radius (metres)
|5
|5.2
|4.9
|5.1
|5
|Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)
|37
|40
|37
|40
|45
|Boot Space Capacity (litres)
|345
|285
|339
|354
|280
|Kerb Weight – Petrol (kgs)
|1036
|1066
|865-935
|1042-1066
|1015-1044
|Kerb Weight – Diesel (kgs)
|1150
|1213
|960-985
|1139-1155
|1126-1163
Engine And Gearbox
|Powertrain
|Tata Altroz
|Hyundai Elite i20
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza
|Honda Jazz
|Volkswagen Polo
|BS-VI Compliant
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Petrol Engine
|3-cylinder, naturally aspirated
|4-cylinder, naturally aspirated
|4-cylinder, naturally aspirated
|4-cylinder, naturally aspirated
|3-cylinder, naturally aspirated
|Displacement (cc)
|1199
|1197
|1197
|1199
|999
|Power (HP/PS @ RPM)
|86 @ 6000
|83 @ 6000
|82 @ 6000
|90 @ 6000
|76 @ 6200
|Torque (Nm @ RPM)
|113 @ 3300
|115 @ 4000
|113 @ 4000
|110 @ 4800
|95 @ 4300
|Transmission
|5-speed manual gearbox
|5-speed manual gearbox/CVT
|5-speed manual gearbox/CVT
|5-speed manual gearbox/CVT
|5-speed manual gearbox
|Diesel Engine
|4-cylinder, turbocharged
|4-cylinder, turbocharged
|4-cylinder, naturally aspirated
|4-cylinder, turbocharged
|4-cylinder, turbocharged
|Displacement
|1497
|1396
|1248
|1498
|1498
|Power (HP @ RPM)
|90 @ 4000
|90 @ 4000
|74 @ 4000
|100 @ 3600
|90 @ 4200
|Torque (Nm @ RPM)
|200 @ 3000
|220 @ 2750
|190 @ 2000
|200 @ 1750
|230 @ 2500
|Transmission
|5-speed manual gearbox
|6-speed manual gearbox
|5-speed manual gearbox
|6-speed manual gearbox
|5-speed manual gearbox
Safety
|Safety
|Tata Altroz
|Hyundai Elite i20
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza
|Honda Jazz
|Volkswagen Polo
|Airbags
|2
|6
|2
|2
|2
|ABS with EBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear Parking Sensors
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Isofix Child Seat Mounts
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Cornering Lights
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
Features
|Features
|Tata Altroz
|Hyundai Elite i20
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza
|Honda Jazz
|Volkswagen Polo
|Fog Lamps
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LED DRLs
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Rear Defogger
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Follow-me-home Headlamps
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Flat-bottom Steering Wheel
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Ambient Lighting
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Part-Digital Instrument Cluster
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Infotainment System
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Navigation
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering-mounted Controls
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Automatic Climate Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Power Folding & Adjustable ORVMs
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless Phone Charging
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Fast Charging
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Rear AC vent
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Electric Tailgate Release
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear Wiper
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Idle start-stop System
|Yes (Only Petrol)
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Front Armrest
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear Armrest
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Illuminated & Cooled Glovebox
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
Motoroids Comments
