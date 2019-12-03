Comparison: Tata Altroz Vs Rivals

Today, Tata Motors unveiled its first premium hatchback. This new car is called the Altroz and it is Tata’s first BS-VI compliant car. The car will officially launch in the month of January next year and it will take on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and the newly launched Toyota Glanza. Tata has also equipped the Altroz with a bunch of new segment-first features to give a tough competition to the cars in its segment. Let’s have a look at how the new Tata Altroz competes against the rest of the cars in the premium hatchback segment:

Dimensions

Dimensions Tata Altroz Hyundai Elite i20 Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza Honda Jazz Volkswagen Polo Length (mm) 3990 3985 3995 3955 3971 Width (mm) 1755 1734 1745 1694 1682 Height (mm) 1523 1505 1510 1544 1469 Wheelbase (mm) 2501 2570 2520 2530 2469 Ground Clearance (mm) 165 170 170 165 165 Turning Radius (metres) 5 5.2 4.9 5.1 5 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 37 40 37 40 45 Boot Space Capacity (litres) 345 285 339 354 280 Kerb Weight – Petrol (kgs) 1036 1066 865-935 1042-1066 1015-1044 Kerb Weight – Diesel (kgs) 1150 1213 960-985 1139-1155 1126-1163

Engine And Gearbox

Powertrain Tata Altroz Hyundai Elite i20 Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza Honda Jazz Volkswagen Polo BS-VI Compliant Yes No Yes No No Petrol Engine 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated Displacement (cc) 1199 1197 1197 1199 999 Power (HP/PS @ RPM) 86 @ 6000 83 @ 6000 82 @ 6000 90 @ 6000 76 @ 6200 Torque (Nm @ RPM) 113 @ 3300 115 @ 4000 113 @ 4000 110 @ 4800 95 @ 4300 Transmission 5-speed manual gearbox 5-speed manual gearbox/CVT 5-speed manual gearbox/CVT 5-speed manual gearbox/CVT 5-speed manual gearbox Diesel Engine 4-cylinder, turbocharged 4-cylinder, turbocharged 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated 4-cylinder, turbocharged 4-cylinder, turbocharged Displacement 1497 1396 1248 1498 1498 Power (HP @ RPM) 90 @ 4000 90 @ 4000 74 @ 4000 100 @ 3600 90 @ 4200 Torque (Nm @ RPM) 200 @ 3000 220 @ 2750 190 @ 2000 200 @ 1750 230 @ 2500 Transmission 5-speed manual gearbox 6-speed manual gearbox 5-speed manual gearbox 6-speed manual gearbox 5-speed manual gearbox

Safety

Safety Tata Altroz Hyundai Elite i20 Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza Honda Jazz Volkswagen Polo Airbags 2 6 2 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Rear Parking Sensors Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Isofix Child Seat Mounts Yes Yes Yes No No Cornering Lights Yes Yes No No No

Features