Comparison: Tata Altroz Vs Rivals

Today, Tata Motors unveiled its first premium hatchback. This new car is called the Altroz and it is Tata’s first BS-VI compliant car. The car will officially launch in the month of January next year and it will take on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and the newly launched Toyota Glanza. Tata has also equipped the Altroz with a bunch of new segment-first features to give a tough competition to the cars in its segment. Let’s have a look at how the new Tata Altroz competes against the rest of the cars in the premium hatchback segment:

altroz vs rivals

Also Read: Tata Altroz Unveiled; Will Be Available With Two BS-VI Compliant Engine Options

Dimensions

DimensionsTata AltrozHyundai Elite i20Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota GlanzaHonda JazzVolkswagen Polo
Length (mm)39903985399539553971
Width (mm)17551734174516941682
Height (mm)15231505151015441469
Wheelbase (mm)25012570252025302469
Ground Clearance (mm)165170170165165
Turning Radius (metres)55.24.95.15
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)3740374045
Boot Space Capacity (litres)345285339354280
Kerb Weight – Petrol (kgs)10361066865-9351042-10661015-1044
Kerb Weight – Diesel (kgs)11501213960-9851139-11551126-1163

Tata Altroz Front Three Quarters

Engine And Gearbox

PowertrainTata AltrozHyundai Elite i20Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota GlanzaHonda JazzVolkswagen Polo
BS-VI CompliantYesNoYesNoNo
Petrol Engine3-cylinder, naturally aspirated4-cylinder, naturally aspirated4-cylinder, naturally aspirated4-cylinder, naturally aspirated3-cylinder, naturally aspirated
Displacement (cc)1199119711971199999
Power (HP/PS @ RPM)86 @ 600083 @ 600082 @ 600090 @ 600076 @ 6200
Torque (Nm @ RPM)113 @ 3300115 @ 4000113 @ 4000110 @ 480095 @ 4300
Transmission5-speed manual gearbox5-speed manual gearbox/CVT5-speed manual gearbox/CVT5-speed manual gearbox/CVT5-speed manual gearbox
Diesel Engine4-cylinder, turbocharged4-cylinder, turbocharged4-cylinder, naturally aspirated4-cylinder, turbocharged4-cylinder, turbocharged
Displacement14971396124814981498
Power (HP @ RPM)90 @ 400090 @ 400074 @ 4000100 @ 360090 @ 4200
Torque (Nm @ RPM)200 @ 3000220 @ 2750190 @ 2000200 @ 1750230 @ 2500
Transmission5-speed manual gearbox6-speed manual gearbox5-speed manual gearbox6-speed manual gearbox5-speed manual gearbox

Tata Altroz Rear

Safety

SafetyTata AltrozHyundai Elite i20Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota GlanzaHonda JazzVolkswagen Polo
Airbags26222
ABS with EBDYesYesYesYesYes
Rear Parking SensorsYesYesYesYesYes
Isofix Child Seat MountsYesYesYesNoNo
Cornering LightsYesYesNoNoNo

altroz vs rivals 1

Features

FeaturesTata AltrozHyundai Elite i20Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota GlanzaHonda JazzVolkswagen Polo
Fog LampsYesYesYesYesYes
LED DRLsYesYesYesNoNo
Rear DefoggerYesYesYesYesYes
Follow-me-home HeadlampsYesYesYesNoNo
Flat-bottom Steering WheelYesNoNoNoYes
Ambient LightingYesNoNoNoNo
Part-Digital Instrument ClusterYesNoNoNoNo
Infotainment SystemYesYesYesYesYes
Android Auto/Apple CarPlayYesYesYesYesYes
NavigationYesYesYesYesYes
Steering-mounted ControlsYesYesYesYesYes
Automatic Climate ControlYesYesYesYesYes
Keyless EntryYesYesYesYesNo
Power Folding & Adjustable ORVMsYesYesYesYesYes
Wireless Phone ChargingNoYesNoNoNo
Fast ChargingYesNoNoNoNo
Rear AC ventYesYesNoNoYes
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYesNoNoNoNo
Cruise ControlYesYesNoYesYes
Rear WiperYesYesYesYesYes
Idle start-stop SystemYes (Only Petrol)NoNoNoNo
Front ArmrestYesYesYesYesYes
Rear ArmrestYesYesNoNoNo
Illuminated & Cooled GloveboxYesYesNoNoYes
