Suzuki India Announces The 5th Season Of The Gixxer Cup

Suzuki Motorcycle India is thrilled to announce the fifth season of its Suzuki Gixxer Cup, which will commence from the 27th of July at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. The Gixxer Cup is organized with the support of FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) and FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Club of India), in association with JK Tyre Motorsports. The Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2019 consists of four rounds and will begin in the month of July and conclude in the month of November. Recently, Suzuki also launched the stylish MotoGP edition of the Gixxer SF, which will pay tribute to Suzuki’s global racing DNA.

In this season, the riders will continue to compete in two different categories: The JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2019 – For riders aged 17 years and above; and the Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup 2019 – For riders aged between 12 and 16 years. The rider selection process for the upcoming competition was recently held at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, on the 22nd of July. This selection process finalized about 28 riders for the JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2019 and around 5 riders for the Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup 2019.

The qualified riders will then go through a technical training session for 3-days at Kari Motor Speedway, followed by the application and attainment of FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Club of India) 2-Wheeler License for the race. The riders will also be attending the theory sessions and on track riding under the guidance of experts from the motorsports industry. This training is designed to give the riders a hands-on experience of the bikes they will be racing this season. The first 3-rounds of the 5th season of JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup will be held in Coimbatore, while the season’s finale will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The Race Schedule:

Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Location Coimbatore Coimbatore Coimbatore Buddh International Circuit Dates Jul 27 – 28, 2019 Aug 30 – Sep 01, 2019 Sep 27 – 29, 2019 Nov 8 – 10, 2019 Races Suzuki Gixxer Cup / Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup Suzuki Gixxer Cup / Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup – FINAL Suzuki Gixxer Cup Suzuki Gixxer Cup – FINAL / Asia Cup of Road Racing

Commenting on the new season of Suzuki Gixxer Cup, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As an extension to Suzuki’s global racing legacy, Suzuki Motorcycle India is committed to providing racing experience to all motorsports enthusiasts in the country. Given the limited training infrastructure and awareness about the sport, we take pride in providing a platform for potential riders wanting to take-up racing as a career option. In the last four years, we have received tremendous responses from the participants across the country and look forward to an exhilarating and a successful championship this year. With the growing popularity of motorsports, we have also launched the MotoGP edition of Suzuki GIXXER SF last week to connect with the racing spirit.”