Say Hello To The Suzuki Gixxer SF Moto GP Edition, Priced at INR 1,10,605

After launching the brand new Gixxer streetfighter, Suzuki Motorcycles has now come up with a new colour scheme for its faired sibling, the Gixxer SF. The Gixxer SF gets a MotoGP inspired colour scheme, which is derived from the 2019 edition of Suzuki MotoGP machine, GSX-RR. The faired machine adorns Suzuki Ecstar decals, distinctive wheel pinstripes, and some more additional touches inspired from the track machine. Priced at INR 1,10,605, this motorcycle is priced at a premium of only INR 735 over the regular variant. The manufacturer also mentions that the Gixxer 250 too, will be offered with the MotoGP paint scheme in the month of August, allowing customers to own a bike which looks almost like the race bike.

Talking about the new variant, Mr Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are happy to introduce the GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition, the colour admirably expresses the passion and spirit of racing-inspired by legendary GSX-R series’ legacy. With State of the art design, high output and low fuel consumption engine along with an easy to handle chassis the GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition is designed to impress. Suzuki Motorcycle India, received an overwhelming response for the newly launched GIXXER SF series with a lot of anticipation about the MotoGP colour. We are pleased to announce the launch of the same in the Indian market today.”

The updated Suzuki Gixxer SF comes with a number of changes including a bold and aggressive front end. Also new is a split tail setup, which appears to offer a more relaxed seating arrangement than a typical sportbike. The bike retains the 154.9cc, air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve, fuel-injected engine which produces about 14.1 PS @ 8,000rpm and 14 Nm of torque @ 6,000 rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox, and tips the scales at 46 kilograms. Conventional telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear is offered, while anchorage duties are done by a 266mm front disc and 220mm unit at the rear, governed by a single-channel ABS module. Linked below is our in-depth review of this updated motorcycle, do have a look.