Last Lamborghini Aventador SV Gets ‘Porsche 918 Liquid Metal Blue’ Paint

This is it, the last ever Lamborghini Aventador Super Veloce to roll out from the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory. The ‘Superveloce’ (SV) moniker, as you must already know, is reserved for the ultimate and exclusive versions of Lamborghini super-cars. But the last ever SV is going to be unlike any other.

What makes this Aventador SV so special and unique is its colour. This one features the ‘Porsche 918 Liquid Metal Blue’ paint which is also seen on the Porsche 918. All areas which are usually black or exposed carbon, are painted too. The special paint job comes at a hefty price tag. How much can a paint job cost, huh? A whopping USD 65,000! For that kind of money, you can bring home a sparkling new Dodge Charger, or an Audi Q7, or a Tesla Model S! Apart from the special paint job, this Super Veloce also gets special golden rims.

Mechanically, the Aventador SV uses a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that has been tuned to produce 740 bhp; 49 more than the now-defunct LP 700-4, and 690 Nm of torque. That, along with a weight reduction of 50 kg and all-wheel-drive, allows the LP 750-4 to sprint from 0-100 kph in just 2.8 seconds, while 200 km/h comes up in 8.6 seconds. Top speed is pegged at upwards of 350 km/h.

The last Aventador SV was delivered by Lamborghini Edinburgh.