GST: Honda Revises Prices Of Its Two-Wheeler Range

By Team MotoroidsJuly 3, 2017

Honda2Wheelers, the largest scooter manufacturer in India, has revised the prices of its line-up post the implementation of the GST on July 1, 2017. Most models have received minor cuts owing to the reduced tax slab which now stands at 28 per cent. The best-selling scooter in India, the Activa 4G has seen a reduction of about INR 442 and now retails at INR 50,730. The slightly more powerful sibling, the Activa 125 also received an identical cut with the new prices standing at INR 61,361. The sportier Honda Dio now sells for INR 49,293 – INR 328 lower than the pre-GST prices.

The motorcycles too have seen similar cuts. The variations vary from INR 469 on the commuter-class Shine to INR 724 on the popular Hornet 160R. The models can now be bought for INR 61,047 and INR 86,313 respectively. The SP variant of Shine is also available for INR 65,161.

It is interesting to note that the changes in prices of two-wheelers are very insignificant as compared to that seen on multiple cars. Some experts believe that despite the actual reduction in costs at the ex-showroom level, many bikes might see an overall increase in prices when they hit the road owing to the increase in the tax rates on the insurance services.

All prices quoted in this article are ex-showroom, Delhi.

ModelNew PricesOld PricesSavings
Activa 4GINR 50,846INR 49,567INR 326
DioINR 49,239INR 51,172INR 328
Activa 125 (Std)INR 57,001INR 57,396INR 395
Activa 125 (Std Alloy)INR 58,926INR 59,342INR 416
Activa 125 (Dlx)INR 61,361INR 61,804INR 443
Shine (Drum)INR 55,858INR 56,268INR 410
Shine (Disc)INR 58,158INR 58,594INR 436
Shine (Disc – CBS)INR 61,047INR 61,516INR 469
Shine SP (Std)INR 60,710INR 61,150INR 440
Shine SP (Dlx)INR 63,181INR 63,181INR 468
Shine SP (CBS)INR 65,161INR 65,161INR 489
Unicorn 150INR 69,961INR 69,961INR 542
Unicorn 160 (Std)INR 73,210INR 73,210INR 578
Unicorn 160 (ABS)INR 75,636INR 75,636INR 606
Hornet 160R (Std)INR 81,863INR 81,863INR 674
Hornet 160R (CBS)INR 86,313INR 86,313INR 724

